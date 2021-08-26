All Jobs
UX UI Designer Team Lead

Join an Innovative Growth Team

Fresh Prints is a New York based custom apparel startup. We find incredible students and give them the working capital, training, and support to build the business at their schools. We have 400+ students who will do $15 million in sales over the next 12 months.

As our User Experience & User Interface Design Lead based in Hyderabad - India or Philippines (Remote), you'll be focused on the next $50 million; there will be plenty of room for your vision and impact and eventually, we’ll build a team of designers around you. As Fresh Prints grows, you will too. For the right person, this role offers a limitless opportunity. 

You’ll work on the following questions and many more with the other members of our cross-functional Growth team.

  • What are the tech needs of our internal team?
  • What are the requirements of our end customers? How can we tackle those via tech?
  • How do we build user experiences that turn our software into easy-to-use products?
  • What does high converting user experience look like?
  • How do we innovate to have an impact on the revenue?
  • How do we usher in the next stage at Fresh Prints?

Responsibilities

  • Work with our tech team to design user experiences for our internal and client-facing tech
  • Conduct extensive user research
  • Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with the product managers 
  • Write user stories and translate concepts into user flows, wireframes, and hi-fi prototypes
  • Test the wireframes and hi-fi prototypes with all the stakeholders and rapidly iterate on those designs
  • Prep design- handoffs and work alongside engineers and product managers throughout the production cycle
  • Communicate design decisions and the “why” behind them to the PMs, software engineers, and QA engineers
  • Optimize existing user experiences
  • Create clean, modern, high converting, and intuitive user interfaces

Role Requirements

  • 4-6 years of UX UI design experience
  • Bachelor’s degree or diploma in design or human-computer interaction (HCI)
  • A strong portfolio of user-centered design solutions (Behance, dribble, personal website, etc.)
  • Familiarity with Adobe XD, Sketch, Figma, and Photoshop

Personal Attributes

  • Proactive. You believe it’s always on you to make sure anything you do is a success
  • In love with challenges. You revel in solving problems and want a job that pushes you out of your comfort zone
  • Goal-oriented. You’re incredibly ambitious. You’re dedicated to a long-term vision of who you are and where you want to go
  • Open to change. You’re inspired by the endless ways in which everything we do can always be improved
  • Calm under pressure. You have a sense of urgency but channel it into productively working through any issues
  • A keen eye for aesthetics and details
  • Excellent communication skills

Compensation & Benefits

  • Great annual salary adjusted for experience and location - $14,000 - $19,000
  • Health insurance (India only)
  • The opportunity to learn a lot rapidly
  • Working in a great culture. We’re a talented, engaged, and ambitious team dedicated to building a business together. We work very hard but we’re also very good to each other. The entire Fresh Prints team is kind, open, informal, and caring. We earnestly support each other in our personal and professional goals

Details

  • The job can be based in our Hyderabad office or Philippines (Remote)
  • Our office is currently closed due to COVID however, once the office reopens, we expect the entire team to work from the office
  • Work timings are ~6:00am to 2:00pm EST (US Time Zone)


