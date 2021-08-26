Job Details

Are you a seasoned digital design virtuoso, driven by ”getting stuff done, well”? Looking for a team where your ideas and skills will shine and your role grows alongside the business? Excited to step up in a leading role if and when the design team gets even bigger?

Join Selma to enjoy the freedom and the responsibility that comes with working in a funded, scale-oriented startup that values creativity and learning. We trust our team, pay well, work hard and have fun while at it. 😊

If this sounds like your kind of jam, join our Helsinki-based (remote) design & marketing teams as a full-time senior marketing designer.

Read more and apply