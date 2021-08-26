Amazing UX Designer wanted (remote)

Job Details

We are looking for a creative thinker with solid UX design experience to work with our global team on interesting design challenges.

In your role you will be shaping the concept and design of various projects from start to finish.

You love design systems, figma and atomic design the same way we do? Get in touch!

Responsibilities

Conceptualization and strategy for design projects

Wireframing

UI design (optional)

Type of projects

apps

websites

portals

services

Working with everyone from Fortune500 companies to emerging startups, Prototype offers the opportunity to stand out.

We know it’s the nonconformists, dissenters, and rebels who innovate. If you have an idea to break the mold, your team will work with you to smash it. From in-depth user experience to complex technical projects or ground-breaking marketing campaigns, the only limit is your imagination.