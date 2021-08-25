Job Details

Who we are

Eaze is a cannabis delivery platform and marketplace that connects adult consumers with licensed dispensaries and products. Eaze has built a sophisticated logistics and technology platform to provide fast, efficient delivery of a broad variety of cannabis products across California. We are on a mission to enhance safe access to legal cannabis, educate people about cannabis as a tool for wellness, and drive smart cannabis policies. At Eaze, you will work alongside a world-class team of product managers, designers, and engineers representing a wide range of backgrounds and strengths.

Your work will be critical to enabling Eaze to scale its business while creating delightful customer experiences that set the standard for a nascent industry. We are looking to add a Senior Product Designer to our product team focused on our consumer-facing products. You are a scrappy designer who can work through problems quickly, but also polish at the end. You are full of ideas on how to optimize our particular shopping experience and grow our user base. This position is remote, but based in the Bay Area.

What you'll do

Lead high-level project work with autonomy, handling the end-to-end design cycle from research to A/B testing and iteration.

Play a critical part in setting the standard for the next generation of cannabis consumers across digital and brick-and-mortar retail. We’re in the middle of a redesign and you’ll be a key part in designing the next generation of our experience.

Create a first-of-it’s kind fully native cannabis shopping experience. For the first time ever, Apple is finally allowing the sale of cannabis in the app store and we’re gearing up to build a best-in-class experience at an unrivaled scale.

Work cross-functionally with Product Managers, Data Analysts, and Marketing to identify opportunities, optimize key user metrics and funnels, and ideate on ways to address business goals, and user pain points.

Conduct user research - be confident in finding the right stakeholders, conducting interviews, surveys, user tests, and marry that with data to tell a comprehensive story.

Sketch and prototype designs to prove out the viability of an idea - having an eye for the details, but understanding how to deliver an MVP.

Collaborate closely with engineers, using their input as a key part of the early design cycle.

Champion and lead consistency across our various consumer touchpoints.

Work fast, fail fast, iterate fast.

What we’re looking for

4+ years of Product Design experience, preferably with a focus on consumer-facing eCommerce or on-demand products.

Native design expert who understands the constraints and interactive nuances of mobile iOS/Android, with proficiency in native design principles.

Creative problem solver who uses a combination of data, competitive intelligence, and intuition. You are someone with a natural curiosity, questions the data, and digs in to understand true customer motivations and insights.

UI & Visual Design expertise-- you can do the nitty gritty, but also make it stunning.

Expertise in Sketch, Zeplin and other tools used to deliver design deliverables.

Highly autonomous - knows how to collaborate but also comfortable being the “go-to” person with a sense of pride in owning their specific vertical.

Highly effective and persuasive interpersonal communication skills.

A team player, low ego, high EQ, ready to roll up your sleeves.

Loves the discovery process (talking to folks, understanding needs, rolling around in data) as much as the actual design process.

Understands how to make an MVP that ladders up to their blue sky vision.

Focused on performance, impact, and always sees more than one way to solve a problem.

Ability to multi-task and work effectively in a fast-paced environment.

Strong work ethic, highly motivated and demonstrates a true sense of ownership and urgency.

Passionate about Cannabis and the opportunity to build industry-defining experiences.

BONUS POINTS

Have worked on growth initiatives and growth-focused designs.

Have experience designing in a startup environment.

Experience building design systems.

Experience with subscription products and/or loyalty programs.

Why you should join

In joining the Eaze team, you'll be welcomed into a small but dedicated technology organization. We are a highly collaborative team built on trust and patience. We learn from each other and provide support for when things inevitably don't go as planned. Every member of the product team is encouraged to own outcomes and set the direction for their product area, regardless of tenure or title. We’re a small team with a big opportunity, and we’re looking for someone excited to shape the future of an entire industry

As an organization, we are keenly aware of the injustice of the war on drugs - which for so many years has been used to incarcerate black and latinx people on a massive scale. We are always trying to do our part to support these communities, whether it's through the promotion of social equity brands or funding underrepresented cannabis business founders through our accelerator program.

We are an equal opportunity employer and enthusiastically encourage people from a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences to apply. Eaze does not discriminate by race, color, religion, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, national origin, citizenship, age, mental or physical disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation or any other basis prohibited by law.