Senior UI Designer

Job Details

Who we are

Eaze is a cannabis delivery platform and marketplace that connects adult consumers with licensed dispensaries and products. Eaze has built a sophisticated logistics and technology platform to provide fast, efficient delivery of a broad variety of cannabis products across California. We are on a mission to enhance safe access to legal cannabis, educate people about cannabis as a tool for wellness, and drive smart cannabis policies.

At Eaze, you will work alongside a world-class team of product managers, designers, and engineers representing a wide range of backgrounds and strengths. Your work will be critical to enabling Eaze to scale its business while creating delightful customer experiences that set the standard for a nascent industry.

We are looking to add a Senior UI/Visual Designer to our product team focused on making our entire suite of products stunning, clean, on-brand, but functional for users. The role would be a 3-6 month contract with the option to hire or extend for the right candidate. This position is remote, but based in the Bay Area.

What you'll do

Lead the charge in the “last-mile” of the design cycle-- Visual, UI, Branding.

Be a fundamental part of designing the next generation of UX for our consumer-facing website. We’re in the middle of a redesign and you’ll be a key part of solving our Next Gen problems.

Work with members of the Product team to create stunning but functional experiences.

Work closely with engineers in the building and QA process before releases.

Turn wireframes and sketches into masterful, pixel perfect, hi-fi mocks & prototypes.

Scale Designs from mobile to desktop views, across all breakpoints, and understand the nuances of each use case

What we're looking for

4+ years of relevant experience (Bonus for start-up experience)

Expertise in Sketch, Zeplin, and other tools used to deliver design deliverables.

Agonizes over details and thrives in the visual weeds of designs.

Obsessed with cleaning up and pixel-perfecting MVP designs-- you see a mess and instinctively know how to make it beautiful and useable.

Highly effective and persuasive interpersonal communication skills.

Deep understanding of Material Design, Design systems, User Interaction patterns, Color theory, typography, and user interface design

Can work autonomously and create on-brand designs without a design library or sticker sheet.

Effective and creative problem-solving abilities - always sees more than 1 way to solve a problem.

Concerned first and foremost with functionality, performance--but able to balance that out with visual appeal

Ability to multi-task and work effectively in a fast-paced environment.

Strong work ethic, highly motivated, and demonstrates a true sense of ownership and urgency.

Why you should join

In joining the Eaze team, you'll be welcomed into a small but dedicated technology organization. We are a highly collaborative team built on trust and patience. We learn from each other and provide support for when things inevitably don't go as planned. Every member of the product team is encouraged to own outcomes and set the direction for their product area, regardless of tenure or title. We’re a small team with a big opportunity, and we’re looking for someone excited to shape the future of an entire industry

As an organization, we are keenly aware of the injustice of the war on drugs - which for so many years has been used to incarcerate black and latinx people on a massive scale. We are always trying to do our part to support these communities, whether it's through the promotion of social equity brands or funding underrepresented cannabis business founders through our accelerator program.

We are an equal opportunity employer and enthusiastically encourage people from a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences to apply. Eaze does not discriminate by race, color, religion, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, national origin, citizenship, age, mental or physical disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation or any other basis prohibited by law.