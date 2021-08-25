Job Details

The Opportunity:

The UI Designer will be part of Lineup.ai’s founding team and is responsible for helping us continue to design and iterate on the groundbreaking digital experience. The UI Designer will work as part of the product development team in shaping the direction and design of Lineup.ai. The ideal candidate has B2B experience, a strong point of view about digital product design, and a human-centered process.

Lineup.ai’s home office is in Northeast Ohio, but we’re actively building out a remote team. Who we are drives what we do – our values empower a thriving culture that allows for true innovation, learning, and growth.

We’re looking for collaborative, results-driven critical thinkers from a diverse array of personal and professional backgrounds to lead the development and refinement of Lineup.ai based on deep customer insights.

What it takes:

In this role, you'll get to:

Participate in the design process: concept development, prototyping, strategic design, UI + UX, in collaboration with the development team.

Work internally and externally with an incredibly diverse and passionate radically collaborative team.

Continue to help shape and define what this product should be today and in the future.

What you need for this role:

You'll use your 3-5 years of professional experience to:

Design simple user interfaces that help support business decision-making, leveraging tools such as Figma, Miro, and the Adobe Suite.

Make sense of complex information, user interaction flows, and system architecture.

Bring concepts to life through fundamental skills like wireframes, user flows, and mockups.

Work to establish an effective B2B software design system.

Work in a fast-paced design and development team environment.

Nice to haves:

Experience in, or knowledge of the restaurant industry – service roles included.

Familiarity with a start-up pace and energy.

The Company

Running a restaurant is a balancing act - it’s a barrage of challenges from all directions and knowing how to maximize resources is the key to bringing it all together to make it a successful business. To make it work, it has to be clear where to focus.

Lineup.ai is a sophisticated digital tool that interprets contextual data to accurately predict how busy a restaurant will be — today, next week, or in three weeks. In partnership with best-in-class restaurants, and leveraging advanced machine learning models, the team at Lineup.ai has developed a solution by rooting our innovation efforts in our purpose – to help our customers mitigate risk and uncertainty. By considering multiple key factors that affect demand, Lineup.ai increases confidence and consistency in a manager’s decisions.

We are an equal opportunity employer/minority/female/disability/protected veteran.