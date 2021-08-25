Job Details

Arthur Technologies specializes in a Virtual Reality solution for enterprises that enables truly spatial and interactive collaboration independent of physical location. To increase our team, we are looking for a full-time Senior UI/UX Designer with minimum 5 years of relevant experience who is eager to help us in bringing an amazing user experience to our customers and help in our quest to shape the future of spatial computing. Before setting up a potential interview, we would like to see a portfolio of your work to see whether there is potential for a match.





What you will do:

You will craft Virtual Reality interfaces that need to effectively work in 3D Space

You will be building up component libraries and a design systems that span a wide use case from mobile apps to Virtual Reality

You will rapidly prototype, test and iterate on interfaces

You will be closely working with top-of-the-industry developers that executing your interfaces

You will work with other specialists and managers on team-wide initiatives

You will autonomously lead UI/UX projects and coordinate more junior resources on the team





What you need to bring:

You have an up-to-date portfolio of projects and things you’ve previously worked on

You have advanced knowledge in modern UI Design tools like Figma, Sketch or Adobe XD

You have knowledge about UX design, user research processes and prototyping

You have proven work experience as a UI Designer on a product that has shipped to end users

You have experience in creating, rapidly iterating, and maintaining design component libraries and design systems

You have strong communication and time-management skills

You have great attention to detail and an eye for pixel perfection





What will make you an outstanding candidate:

You have prior experience with spatial computing, virtual or augmented reality

You have expertise with animation design tools like Framer, Origami or Flinto

You have experience managing teams





What we can offer you:

A position in a fast growing, fully remote team, that is on a quest to change the future of work

A chance to work on a product-focused company with a strong development team, that isn’t afraid to tackle really hard problems.

A leading position in our expanding design department

A multicultural work environment

A great team atmosphere with fun, motivated and driven people





Where and when you will work:

You will work on a full-time basis (40 hours per week)

You are free to work from wherever you want

You can choose your working hours freely, but adherence to CET business hours is recommended based on meetings requiring your participation



