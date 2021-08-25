Mobile Product Designer (Remote)

Job Details

Our mission at Product Hunt is to surface great products every day and support our community of Makers in building the future. We obsess over delivering an amazing experience to all of our users, and we are building a world-class team of community builders to achieve that.

We're a distributed team across several countries, including Bulgaria, Canada, France, India, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Japan, and the United States.

We are building a brand new, mobile-optimized Product Hunt experience for native iOS and Android, and we're looking for an experienced mobile product designer to help.

You will have the opportunity to lead the project from a design standpoint, working with PMs and engineers to build the experience from the ground up.

What you'll do:

Create great experiences - Design comprehensive user flows, wireframes, and prototypes. Participate in updating our design guidelines and processes.

- Design comprehensive user flows, wireframes, and prototypes. Participate in updating our design guidelines and processes. Advocate for our users - Talk to users and teammates to identify problems and needs.

- Talk to users and teammates to identify problems and needs. Create simple and elegant solutions - Design user interfaces for Product Hunt's mobile experience.

- Design user interfaces for Product Hunt's mobile experience. Communicate clearly - Present your work to the team. Share reasonings behind your choices and be a voice within the team for best design practices.

What we look for:

4+ years in a Mobile Product Design role

A portfolio demonstrating a solid experience in mobile design

Good prototyping skills (Framer appreciated)

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to see the big picture and how small design decisions can impact a bigger system

Self-starter and autonomous (being a fully distributed team, we don't all work at the same time)

Team player: you understand that we all work together in making Product Hunt successful

Design process:

We believe in launching early and often: we design with iterations in mind.

We aim at sharing designs early to collect feedback and insights from our teammates.

We use tools like Sketch, Invision, Framer, Webflow, Asana, Slack, and Zoom. Our primary design tool is communication.

Benefits / Perks:

A few of the benefits we offer:

Async-first work culture

Fluid work schedule – Work when you're most productive

Generous vacation time – Hard work deserves time off

Live wherever – We don't care if you WFH or work from Hawaii (our team is fully distributed)

Gym and office equipment stipend – Your health is important to us, too

Salary is dependent on location/cost of living and experience

Hiring process:

Intro Zoom call to discuss your experience and what you're looking for in your future role

Portfolio presentation (Zoom - Up to 45 min): present 2 or 3 of your projects. This presentation should mention the goals, work process, and outcomes of the project

Collaborative session (Up to 1 hour): we will try to solve a problem together

If you're excited about this role, please apply on AngelList and send an email with your CV + link to your portfolio: julie@producthunt.com