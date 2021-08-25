Senior Brand Designer

Job Details

Why project44?

Our mission is to usher in a new era of trust and predictability to transportation and logistics, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. The industry is massive, as is the opportunity. We’re looking for bright, ambitious individuals to join our growing global team and help us enable a more productive and successful world. We’re changing the way the world ships, and we’re looking for you to help us get there!

About the Design Team

project44 has a multidisciplinary design team that acts as a silver thread running throughout the business and product. From brand, to product, to user research, and design systems, we use design to differentiate and position ourselves as the market leader. We start every project with customer research, and ensure that we're proud of everything we ship. Our team plays a vital role that ensures we focus on the right problems, craft creative solutions, and deliver gorgeous experiences to our customers.

The Creative Team advocates for our stakeholders and works alongside Marketing, Content, Product and Field Marketing to deliver the best solutions and experiences. You will report to the Creative Director and work closely with the Art Director as well as the Design team, to bring the project44 brand to life across all communications and off-site collateral.

This Role

We are looking for a brand designer with excellent aesthetic judgment and willingness to collaborate within a team environment. You will work closely with product marketers, content managers, event experts and the creative team to help elevate our brand through creative assets that explain what we do, what our products are, and why they matter.

What should excite you about designing for project44:

Getting to reimagine the world of global logistics — replacing complex, legacy systems with a modern, delightful experience for every persona involved.

Designing for people around the world — from Sao Paolo to San Francisco to Stockholm to Singapore and beyond.

Impacting the ways your favorite brands and stores manage their supply chains.

A strong design culture where attention to details matters.

A fun, upbeat, and fast-paced team to work with spread across the globe.

What gets us excited about you:

BA or BFA in graphic design, visual communications, or related field.

You’ve got a number of years under your belt of professional design experience at a creative agency or technology company.

Your portfolio represents high skill in brand vision and implementation, including web design, social media design, and branding.

Use data and research to ensure design decisions meet stakeholder needs and campaign goals.

You have experience working on iterating and evolving an identity system.

Ability to own an entire project — from zero to one.

Mastery of design tools such as Adobe Creative Cloud and Figma.

Bonus points for skills in illustration, animation and photography.

Travel + Location

You will be based at our HQ in Chicago, IL. Occasional international travel to our other global offices as well as for onsite research with customers will be required.

Heads up

A link to your portfolio (and password, if necessary) or an uploaded PDF portfolio is required to apply.

Hiring Process

Here's the steps involved in our standard hiring process for this role:

30 minute phone screen with a recruiter 60 minute Zoom calls with both Luz Ashby, Creative Director. Full day "on site" with members of our design, product, and growth teams. Reference check Offer

Diversity & Inclusion

We're designing the future of how the world moves and is connected through trade and global supply chains. We can only deliver a truly world-class product and experience if our teams are as diverse and unique communities we are building for. So it's up to us to create a company where anyone can bring their authentic self to work everyday. We're constantly working to improve, and we accept our responsibility to elevate the voices left in the margins. It's on every one of us.

Our focus on inclusion manifests in the way we hire, the customers we serve, and the regions we prioritize. We're building a company that every one of us at project44 is proud to work for: a company that celebrates you for being you.

We pride ourselves on celebrating everyone — project44 is an equal opportunity employer actively working on creating a diverse and inclusive work environment where underrepresented groups can thrive. If you share our values and our passion for helping the way the world moves, we’d love to review your application!

For any needed accommodations during the hiring process, please email recruiting@project44.com. Even if you don’t meet 100% of the above qualifications, you should still seriously consider applying. Studies show that you can still be considered for a role if you meet just 50% of the role’s requirements.

More about project44

Since 2014, project44 has been transforming the way one of the largest, most important global industries does business. As transportation and logistics continues to evolve and customer expectations around delivery become more demanding, industry technology must rise to the occasion. In just a few short years, we’ve created a digital infrastructure that eliminates the inefficiencies caused by dated technology and manual processes. Our Advanced Visibility Platform is used by the world’s leading brands to track shipments, collaborate with supply chain partners, drive operational efficiencies, and create outstanding customer experiences.