Digital & Mobile UX Designer

Looking to be a part of the next tech unicorn? Here is your chance! We’re on a mission to transform the way people shop and sell through live video commerce. Having taken APAC by storm and hailed the next evolution in e-commerce by Deloitte, we’re bringing this $125 billion gig economy to North America with the help of top-tier retail brands, influencers and 95,000+ active users.

2020 highlights:

🛍 Over 200,000 Customers!

👤 175,000+ social media following

📱 26 releases

📈 400% quarterly growth

🛒 0 to 17 luxury retail partnerships

🎬 Hosted 275+ livestream shopping events

Headquartered in Toronto, we have world-class technology and product teams. We’re looking for passionate individuals to join the team and build the future of live video in commerce in North America.





Job Description

As our ideal candidate, you are passionate, creative, enjoy working in a fast-growing startup and dedicated to driving user experience forward. You will be involved in every aspect of the product development process, from brainstorming and gathering user insights to designing the user experience and getting user feedback. You will be expected to utilize your full range of skills from research, UX design, interaction design and visual design. You are resourceful, motivated and a go-getter. You “own” your job and have a high standard of achievement. You are flexible and open to feedback and ideas.

NOTE: Please be sure to include a link to your portfolio or case studies within your resume. This role is not appropriate for Junior Designers.





Your Responsibilities:

Drive the design process from beginning to end

Ability to turn complex challenges and transform them into intuitive and beautiful web-based designs

Apply design thinking methods and a user-centered design processes to create compelling and award-wining solutions

Research competitors to learn from their successes and failures

Visualize design problems and information in ways that are easy for other team members to comprehend and can effectively articulate design concepts via low-fidelity sketches and wireframes

Deliver high-fidelity mockups and prototypes to ensure the development team’s success

Conduct and analyze user research and usability testing

Ask smart questions and champion new ideas, improvements and innovation

Contribute to design guidelines and best practices





Required Skills:

5+ years of experience as a UX designer of mobile applications, we are looking for someone that can hit the ground the running and mentor Junior Designers

Experience with user research, user testing, and user flows, this role will have a really strong emphasis on User Research

Excellent communication, presentation and collaboration skills

Skilled in Adobe XD or similar software

Ability to manage multiple projects while consistently deliver outstanding designs

Experience working in an Agile development environment

Knowledge of WCAG (accessibility) requirements is an asset





Benefits:

Competitive salary

A fun-loving, supportive, environment where people are challenged and expected to grow

Potential for career advancement in just about any line of business





There's no such thing as a 'perfect' candidate. We're looking for an optimist with grit and determination, who is excited to face the challenges of a growing startup. ShopThing is the type of company where you can grow, and we encourage you to apply to us even if you don't 100% match the exact job description.





