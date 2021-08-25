Job Details

Metric Theory is looking to expand our creative service capabilities by hiring a full-time Digital Designer. Reporting to the VP of Creative Services, you will be a trailblazer helping to build the creative offering for a top performance marketing agency. You will partner with our Accounts Services team and alongside clients to develop creative that delights and drives results.





This is a newer service offering for Metric Theory, so you will be on the ground floor of building a team that will grow heftily into the future. We are seeking someone who is a fast, flexible go-getter with a sharp eye, adept skills, and the drive to deliver top-notch creative for our clients.





Creative Responsibilities include:

Helping translate creative/client briefs into direct response design assets for paid platforms (Facebook, Google, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, etc.), webpages, email and other digital mediums - both net-new and from existing client materials.

Helping create proposals, sketches and mockups to kickstart new projects and win pitches.

Developing and safeguarding client style guides in digital asset creation.

Scrubbing existing client creative assets and searching for stock footage, finding key moments to create performance-focused design assets in various channel-specific aspect ratios.

Exceeding client design asks for the sake of media performance, producing digital assets to best-practice and pitch decks in line with the project objectives and requirements.

Possessing an understanding of direct response media and creative execution for the sake of performance, along with a willingness to learn paid media strategy generally.

Willingness to understand and develop the Metric Theory brand, working with our internal marketing team to help build infographics & creative for the Metric Theory website, eBooks & ads as needed.





Team Work Responsibilities include:

Partner with other Designers, Editor/Animators, Copywriters and Creative Producers on a variety of deliverables under the direction of the VP of Creative Services. As part of the team, you’ll collaborate with creative team members nationally.

Look after the Design process and improve the work by offering new angles, best practices and practical solutions -- ensuring projects meet and exceed our standards.

Be keen to learn from others and push yourself to make good work into great work.

Partner alongside Account & Channel teams in order to find opportunities to foster and grow new opportunities for the agency.

Working across teams and time zones to develop design concepts to drive client paid media performance.





Qualifications:

2-4 years technical experience with graphic design (preferably at an agency)

Portfolio is required, ideally emphasizing examples of direct response creative

In-depth knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite with proficiency in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator

Expertise with Facebook/Instagram ad design

Experience with banner ad design (IAB standards)

4 year college degree (preferably in design) or equivalent work experience





Not a Must, But a Plus:

Knowledge of Google Web Designer or another program that can produce HTML5 ads is a plus.

Experience with ad design for other social platforms (Pinterest, LinkedIn, TikTok etc.)

Landing page design

Presentation decks (Google Slides, Powerpoint, etc.)

B2C and B2B experience

Previous agency experience

Unbounce, Optimizely or other UX/UI experience





Additional Skills:

Attention to detail

Creative and can adapt to changing circumstances

Can prioritize and work within specific time frames

Solid project management and ability to stay organized

Openness to team and client feedback

Strong time management skills to be effective and efficient

Strong written and verbal communication skills





Metric Theory is one of the fastest growing digital marketing agencies headquartered in the Bay Area, with offices across the country. Founded in 2012 as a team of six, MT has grown into a 150+ company and a respected competitor in our industry (see awards below). We are committed to empowering employees and promoting self-awareness, teamwork, empathy, and proactiveness throughout our organization.





Most Recent Notable Awards:

• Built In Best Places to Work in San Francisco, Denver and New York in 2021

• US Search Awards Agency of the Year in 2020

• Digiday Worklife Award for "Most Dedicated to Employee Growth" in 2020

• Search Engine Land Agency of The Year in 2019

• Digiday Worklife Award in 2019

• Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies in 2019

• Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in 2017, 2018 and 2019

• Inc. Best Workplaces 2017, 2018 and 2019

• Denver Business Journal's Best Places to Work 2017-2021

• #7 in Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures 2018





Why We’re Frequently Ranked a Best Place to Work:

• Tireless focus on culture, values and inclusion that unites everyone around common goals and shared principles

• Openness to new ideas that affords employees the opportunity to make a difference on day 1

• Frequent 360-degree feedback that pushes everyone to get better together

• Universal eagerness to help each other without the expectation of anything in return

• Conscious focus on learning & professional development at all levels of the organization

• Generous and flexible paid time off, volunteer time off and an unlimited opportunity to work from home

• Excellent benefits including medical, dental & vision coverage, 401(k), monthly gym stipend, parental leave and pre-tax commuter benefit



