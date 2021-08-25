Senior UX Designer

Job Details

We’re busy redefining how customers buy travel packages at Expedia. As a senior level designer within our packages team, you will have the opportunity to create the next generation of experiences for our customers. This includes the opportunity to redefine a core traveler experience from the ground up. You’ll work both within the confines of our design system where necessary and work to extend the design system where required.

We work across multiple technology stacks and tackle problems that span across Expedia’s entire consumer product set - ranging from flights and hotels, all the way to activities and ground transportation. The responsibilities of the packages team start with both dynamic (build your own) and pre-bundled package shopping experiences. Those core responsibilities frequently extend into discovery efforts around new services and products as well as contributing to our platform for travel.

What you’ll do:

Influence strategy for a project or product area by articulating a coherent UX vision based on clear, impactful problem/opportunity statements

Explore diverse, novel perspectives and design directions by default, and evaluate concepts using appropriate methods to figure out strongest

Expertly facilitate idea generation with partners

Demonstrate mastery of common visual and interaction design principles and practice, and create appropriate sketches, wireframes, flows, design comps, and prototypes with minimal guidance

Actively contribute to design system growth based on use cases

Make decisions that clarify relationships between patterns and support future flexibility

Consistently create clear and compelling materials and narratives explaining design rationale to team and partners using customer, business, and competitive insights

Actively seek diverse feedback on design work and anticipate feedback to address it proactively

Tailor communications (content focus, style, format, etc.) for different audiences as appropriate

Clearly communicate customer-centric goals when presenting work

Apply and adapt design and research processes to fit needs of project

Develop empathy and insights about customers based on data and insights from research and other customer data sources

Who you are:

Bachelor's Degree or Equivalent Experience in Human-Computer Interaction, User Experience, Visual Design or other related Design field. Validated experience is applicable

Strong skills in Interaction/visual design and Prototyping. Capable in Facilitation, Information architecture and Technical/Platform knowledge. Design systems experience is ideal



