Product Designer

Job Details

🧬 Who we are

Reify Health is changing the way medicines are developed by connecting and empowering the clinical trial ecosystem. We are a team of researchers, entrepreneurs, technologists, and healthcare-obsessed professionals building solutions that eliminate some of the biggest challenges in clinical research.

We care about the people who care for people...and we have fun while doing it.

🔮 What you’ll do

You will design and build products that reshape how clinical research organizations and professionals interact with each other, share information, and develop beneficial, life-saving treatments.

You will work on cross-functional product teams to design concepts and then iterate quickly without attachment, in response to feedback and the discovery of unforeseen challenges and constraints. You will join a growing design team and make valuable contributions to its culture.

Learn about our product domain problems and the business goals we are solving for

Participate in customer interviews to:

Learn more about their jobs and challenges Validate designs addressing their challenges Discover how they use our products and how we can make improvements

Create low and high-fidelity mockups to communicate design ideas.

Work transparently and share progress, early and often, with remote teams.

Use and contribute to our living design system of UI patterns and documentation.

Contribute to a culture of collaboration, learning, and knowledge sharing.

🎯 Candidate Requirements

2+ years of Software Product UX / UI Design experience

A portfolio of strong application UX / UI design and creative work

An interest in designing tools to improve the lives of healthcare professionals

An ability to present remotely to communicate ideas and clearly convey your decision-making process

An ability to tell a good story

A desire in personal and professional growth

Proficiency working in visual design tools and desire to see ideas through to full realization

An ability to understand requirements by asking good questions and validating/testing ideas

An ability to work with autonomy - you don’t sit idle when facing a hard problem

A discipline of continuous self-improvement

Participation in design critique and an ability to give/receive specific feedback

Highly collaborative skills that thrive in a diverse environment

Empathy and respect - you are a good human

We value diversity and believe the unique contributions each of us brings drives our success. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Note: We are unable to sponsor work visas at this time.