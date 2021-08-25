Job Details

Our Mission

Zocdoc is the tech company at the beginning of a better healthcare experience. Every day, we are driven by our mission to give power to the patient, building products and services that simplify and streamline the overall healthcare journey for patients and providers, delivering the modern healthcare experience they expect and deserve.

Healthcare moves slow. We move fast. Patients deserve speed and convenience.

The safety and health of our employees is our top priority. As such, our return to office plan will follow a phased approach, working towards a hybrid model. Starting September 13 until the end of the year, our hybrid model will consist of two encouraged in-office days (Wednesday & Thursday); there will not be any mandatory return to office in 2021. Learn more about our return to office philosophy and plans here!

Your Impact on our Mission

As a Product Designer at Zocdoc, you will be involved in every aspect of the product development process, from user research and brainstorming the next great feature to crafting detailed interactions, flows, and visual design. If you’re ready to help us transform healthcare, we want to hear from you!

You’ll enjoy this role if you are…

Motivated by improving healthcare, helping people, and the role empathy plays in creating great products

Passionate about working with a diverse group of co-workers, including designers, product managers, engineers, and executives

Inspired by the craft of design, and the practices that ensure we are not only designing well, but designing the right thing

An excellent communicator both verbally and visually

A life-long learner with a growth mindset who is energized by doing the kind of work you’ve never done before

Always ready to be an advocate for our user

Your day to day is…

Overseeing the user experience of features from conception to launch. Designing at all levels of fidelity including sketches, wireframes, user flows, visual designs and prototypes

Partnering with engineers and product managers to design simple and elegant user experiences that meet both user and business goals

Working independently with your team while receiving guidance and support from more senior designers

Working with qualitative and quantitative data to inform and validate design decisions

Participating in and advocating for user research to elevate our understanding of users and guide our product decisions

Giving and soliciting feedback from other members of the design team

Being an advocate for design thinking, promoting the role and its importance to the company

You’ll be successful in this role if you have…

At least 2 - 3 years product design experience in a fast-paced cross-functional environment

A BA/BS degree in design, a related field (e.g., interaction, graphic, visual communications, product, industrial), or equivalent practical experience

A portfolio that shows problem solving ability, a collaborative work-style, and fundamental design skills.

Excellent communication skills (verbal, written and visual) -- you can effectively tell the stories of your ideas to gain alignment and move the work forward

The ability to be autonomous and collaborative - you know how to take ownership of your work but also know when to reach out to your teammates for help

An eye for both big picture thinking and delightful details. You demonstrate experience and excitement for the full spectrum of the design process

A growth-mindset and are a life-long learner. At Zocdoc we value progress over perfection and strive to create an environment where we all trust, respect and learn from each other

An unrelenting desire to build more equitable, inclusive and diverse workplaces. You view this role as an opportunity to create positive change

Humility. You believe in treating all people with dignity and respect, regardless of title or tenure

Benefits:

Unlimited PTO

100% paid employee health benefit options

Catered lunch everyday along with snacks (when back in office)

Parental leave

Cell Phone reimbursement

Commuter Benefits

Convenient Soho location

About us

Zocdoc is the country’s leading digital health marketplace that helps patients easily find and book the care they need. Each month, millions of patients use our free service to find nearby, in-network providers, compare choices based on verified patient reviews, and instantly book in-person or video visits online. Providers participate in Zocdoc’s Marketplace to reach new patients to grow their practice, fill their last-minute openings, and deliver a better healthcare experience. Founded in 2007 with a mission to give power to the patient, our work each day in pursuit of that mission is guided by our six core values. Zocdoc is a private company backed by some of the world’s leading investors, and we believe we’re still only scratching the surface of what we plan to accomplish.

Zocdoc is a mission-driven organization dedicated to building teams as diverse as the patients and providers we aim to serve. In the spirit of one of our core values - Together, Not Alone, we are a company that prides itself on being highly collaborative, and we believe that diverse perspectives, experiences and contributors make our community and our platform better. We’re an equal opportunity employer committed to providing employees with a work environment free of discrimination and harassment. Applicants are considered for employment regardless of race, color, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, national origin, gender, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital or parental status, disability, veteran status, or any other class protected by applicable laws.



