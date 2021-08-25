Job Details

We're transforming the world of hospitality, re-imagining the industry with a best-in-class cloud-based property management solution for hotels, hostels, apartments, and so much more.

First things first: you want to know what you’re actually applying for. It’s impossible to capture every nuance of a role – especially at a rapidly growing company like Mews – but if we had to distil it down to a job description (which we do, because this is a job description), it would be this: we’re looking a Senior Product Designer who’ll help us elevate our products to the next level and take care of everyday challenges with ease. Your main responsibility is taking care of our main B2B product with a certain amount of complexity. You will collaborate close with a cross-functional team of engineers and product managers and with our amazing design team.





Co-creating strategy and design vision of the product along with the product manager and other product designers

Interviewing our users regularly to build empathy and knowledge about our users, advocating for their problems and needs.

Creating prototypes and validate them with our users

Developing concepts, flows and UI for your product

Using and elevating our design system

Doing regular design reviews with your team to ensure the quality and consistency of your work

Inspire others in the team with your craft and experience

5+ years design experience in a product company (preferable SaaS business)

Strong portfolio of successful projects

Extensive knowledge of interaction design, design processes and methodologies

Experience with rapid prototyping, user research (qualitative and quantitative), experimenting

Comfortable using a variety of design tools (we’re currently using Figma)

Able to use and contribute to design system

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Knowledge about how front-end development works

UI animation skills

Advanced prototype skills (e.g. Framer)

Experience incorporating quantitative data analytics

Huge plus point for experience in hospitality/travel industry.

Did you know that Mews was voted the Best Place to Work in Hotel Tech in 2021? You do now. Most of that is down to our inspiring team, but part of it is because of some pretty amazing perks. As well as awesome colleagues and stimulating work, you'll get:

Company shares 📈

Unlimited holiday (no, this is not a typo) 🏖

Health and wellness plans 🙏🏽

Remote/flexible working 🧘🏻‍♀️

Regular team events, socials and a legendary annual company gathering, Mews Con (the only con that’s actually a pro) 🥳





We want to get to know you, so it’s only fair we tell you a little bit about ourselves first. We were founded in 2012 by a team of former hoteliers, and since then we’ve been transforming hospitality for both hotel staff and guests.

Essentially, Mews is a powerful software platform that acts as a central nervous system for hotels, hostels, apartments and more. We use smart tech and automation to make day-to-day operations easier for hoteliers, so they can focus on the thing that really matters: providing remarkable guest experiences.

More than 2,000 properties across 60+ countries are powered by Mews, with more joining every week. Bookings, payments, operations, guest management – everything a hotel needs to operate can be done through our solution. We work with some amazing hotels, including Sage Hospitality Group, Machefert Group, The Student Hotel, and Tsogo Sun Hotels.

That’s what we do, but what about who we are? Mews’ culture is special and difficult to capture in words, which makes writing this tricky. You'll experience the freedom to be yourself and the ability to watch your ideas come to life. You’ll have an open line of communication and an open invitation to after-work drinks, be they virtual or in-person. Sometimes the work can be challenging and there can be a lot of it, but you’ll always be able to rely on those around you.

Yes, we’re ambitious and we move fast, but we know the value of fun and taking a breather. Every month we have a Wellness Wednesday, a day off that you can use to boost your health, whether that’s a long lie-in, a trip to the gym, or anything in between. We have slack channels for almost every interest imaginable, and an all-company meeting every Friday gives you the chance to ask any question to our leadership team. Oh, and we love our pets. To get more of an idea what life at Mews is like (and to see dozens of cute cats, dogs, and hamsters), check out our Instagram.





Ambitious 🏆

We truly believe that great technology can make the entire human experience better.

Resilient 💪

We’re tough. The workload might be heavy, but with one foot in front of the other, we can handle an intensity workout.

Curious 🐈

We’re innately curious. We read, we discover, we ask questions, we challenge assumptions, and we’re obsessed with the word ‘why’.

Open 📖

We’re an open book. We share our work and experiences with one another, as well as our community.

Human 👤

You can’t take risks if you’re afraid to fail. We all make mistakes. The key is to learn, get feedback and improve.





This part is straightforward. We’re an equal opportunity employer and truly value diversity within our company. We never have and never will discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, disability status – or anything else for that matter.

Think this could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship? If you’d like to know more about us and what we do, check out mews.com. Otherwise, spruce up your CV and apply. We can’t wait to hear from you.