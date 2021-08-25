Job Details

NationBuilder is seeking an experienced brand designer to take our brand and marketing to the next level. You will be a primary caretaker of the NationBuilder brand, continually elevating it and crafting delightful designs across multiple channels (web, digital, print), collaborating on product design and the Radius design system, and taking a central role in the overall evolution of design at the company. This is a great opportunity to have your work seen and appreciated widely. NationBuilder is fully remote, and this role is too (within the United States or Canada)!

NationBuilder offers everyone the technology and community infrastructure to power organizations, movements, and campaigns. Our customers range from nonprofits and political parties, to corporations and individuals just getting started - essentially anyone who’s building a community of people to make something happen in the world. To learn more about NationBuilder, read our mission, beliefs and values.

What you’ll do:

Design for brand and marketing: primarily web, such as owning NationBuilder.com, but also digital and print

Develop and elevate the brand, brand guidelines and systems

Own the visual execution of projects from inception to delivery

Get wildly creative and explore radical new ideas that deliver on our mission and business strategy

Collaborate closely with both the marketing and design teams

What we’re looking for:

4+ years of design experience, 2+ years designing with a brand or marketing team

An exceptional communicator with experience leading design discussions with cross-functional teams

Mastery of typography, information hierarchy and color

Proficiency in Figma and the Adobe Creative Suite, and a passion to push the boundaries of what’s possible with creative tools

Comfortable balancing new concepts with existing designs

Confidence with HTML/CSS, and a grasp of website templating languages

A solid understanding of web standards, browser and mobile capabilities, and UX best practices

A hunger for continuous feedback

Humbleness, a positive attitude and a strong work ethic

Apply

To apply, submit your resume, a link to your portfolio or recent work, and tell us why you're a good fit for the job in 280 characters or less (like a tweet, but you don't have to actually tweet it)!

NationBuilder is an equal opportunity employer and we value inclusion. We are committed to finding talent that is not determined on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



