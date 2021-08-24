Director/VP User Experience & Design

Job Details

Direct all design activities and strategy for marketing creative and product UI/UX. Front-end HTML/CSS capabilities desirable but not required.

Kaymbu is the leading family engagement solution for early education programs. From simple photo sharing to rich visual assessment, and physical products like photo books and student portfolios, Kaymbu connects educators with young, digital-native parents. Our SaaS platform is used by programs ranging from small, private childcare centers to large, public school districts, and your ability to determine the specific needs of stakeholders across these settings will be essential in driving sales.

We are a team of passionate educators, engineers, and parents. This position is a great opportunity if you are looking to work for a small-sized company that makes a considerable impact within the edtech industry.