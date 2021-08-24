Job Details

Whether it's a theater performance, a popular spin class, or your favorite podcaster trying to stream, everyone needs help producing dynamic live video. It's a complicated and technical process, static webcams no longer cut it, and a proper production crew is an impractical solution.

LiveControl has created a video production studio in the cloud. Our clients install our 4k multi-camera setup into their venue, home, or office, and our team fully produces video entirely in the cloud. Completely live and with just the click of a button, we can make your graduation speech or home cooking show feel professionally produced, all for a fraction of the cost of a typical production crew.

About The Job

As a Brand/Visual Designer at LiveControl, you will help articulate and express the future (and power) of remote video production, live streaming, and how virtual events will become a more integral part of our lives.

You will be responsible for contributing to and maintaining identity standards, designing customer facing brand and marketing materials both digital and analog, as well as internal tools and documentation. You will be instrumental in determining how LiveControl distills, articulates, and expresses our capabilities and the benefits of those capabilities. We are looking for a conceptual thinker with a background and interest in brand architecture, design thinking, and craft who understands the power and impact of functional, integrated efforts. You must be comfortable working across many media touch-points, both on and off-line, creating, protecting, and scaling visual vocabularies and design systems with high-fidelity.

What you'll do:

Create a brand vocabulary and design solutions with a high-level of purpose and attention to detail.

Develop original, breakthrough design thinking for a variety of brand and marketing touch-points.

Build self-service brand tools and resources to equip and empower internal stakeholders and partners to meet the demands of their jobs.

Work cross-functionally, balancing the needs of stakeholders and breaking down complex, sometimes ambiguous, narratives into simple, compelling ideas.

Collaborate with product designers, design leaders, and marketers to serve a quickly growing and highly diverse audience.

Conceive, execute and produce conceptual brand expressions across many types of media that communicate brand intention and value.

Develop perspectives, communicate them clearly, hold them loosely.

Help establish and shape the culture of our growing design team.

Who you are:

Excited about democratizing video production and empowering organizations to amplify their message and grow their audience.

A strong vision and acumen for a dynamic brand architecture.

Experience in both digital and print design, brand building, strategic conceptual generation, as well as creating and managing work from ideation to production.

A big-picture-thinker who can create compelling and resonant materials and experiences that consider the holistic the user journey.

Experience developing a cross-channel visual vocabulary, including: traditional, digital, social, experiential, and ideas that drive earned media.

Ability to work with business and marketing stakeholders; receiving feedback and adapting work.

An effective communicator who is comfortable knowing when to optimize for speed or when we should sweat the details.

You thrive on small teams in an ever-changing environment, and can operate independently.

Expertise in Figma and Adobe suite applications.

Portfolio featuring work across brand systems and campaign design.

Pluses: