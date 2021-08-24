Job Details

About Kraken

Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrency so that you and the rest of the world can achieve financial freedom and inclusion. In our first decade, Kraken has risen to become one of the largest, most successful and respected crypto exchanges on the planet.

We are changing the way the world thinks about finance and our range of successful products are playing a critical role in the mainstream adoption of crypto assets. We continue to trail-blaze into new territory with the introduction of Kraken Bank, providing a more seamless integration between crypto and the traditional financial system. This makes us the first crypto company (ever) to be awarded a U.S. state banking charter.

Our diverse group of 2,000+ Krakenites are distributed all over the world as part of our 'remote first' culture, united by a shared passion for delighting customers, upholding crypto values and achieving our meaningful mission. We attract people who push themselves to improve, are radically transparent and think differently in order to unlock their potential.

Crypto is a rapidly evolving industry and we’re just getting started. We’re growing fast and you're invited to join the revolution!





About the Role

Kraken is expanding our Design team. The company is comprised of experienced and motivated veterans of the technology, design, and finance industries. We are building sophisticated crypto-trading products while having fun along the way. Come help us continue to define and lead this exciting industry.

We are looking for a creative and motivated self-starter with attention to detail and an eye for beautiful, clean user interfaces. A UI designer who can produce end-to-end intuitive interfaces that connect the design workflow with product goals. From mapping user journeys into flow diagrams, creating moodboards, designing visual concepts to high fidelity mockups and static prototypes, and providing clear direction for development teams implementing designs into front-end code.

You consider the user experience first and support design decisions with understanding of Gestalt design principles, sensitivity to typography, guided by best practices and data from usability tests and site metrics. You'll be a key member of the design team, collaborating closely with the very best engineers, designers, business leadership, partners and customers in the industry. You will take a leading role defining key desktop and mobile app features while applying best practices throughout the product.

Amazing perks, remote teams, stock incentives, flexible hours and open PTO policy make Kraken a great place to work.

Responsibilities

Collaborate closely with designers, product managers, engineers and stakeholders to deliver stellar product experiences

Apply business objectives into concepts creating mood boards, visual design concepts, and mockups of intuitive user experiences

Distill and visualize complex data sets and attributes into summarizing views

Incorporate pattern-based solutions across web-based platforms (from wide-screen to mobile) and native mobile apps

Define, create, and improve the tools and processes that accelerate workflows for other designers and developers

Help define, expand, and maintain on our existing design system

Translate mockups into reusable components within a Figma design system

Prototype and iterate designs to connect and optimize user flows

Demonstrate proficiency communicating throughout the design process from formulating high-level strategy to executing pixel-perfect mockups

Requirements

At least 4 years of product design experience

Strong portfolio of latest relevant work

Understanding of Gestalt design principles, ability to recognize design challenges and formulate a variety of creative problem solving solutions

Sensitivity to composition, negative space, and typography

Solid understanding of user-centered design and UX principles

Expert-level creation of user interface across screen resolutions

Experience with component-based design tools such as Sketch or Figma

Creative idea generator with a problem solving mindset

Ability to receive constructive criticism to ultimately improve the end result

Willing to take initiative and ownership of tasks and deliverables

Understanding of Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency movement

Proficiency designing for finance, charting, trading, or data dense applications

Desire to make the best trading platform in the world

We’re powered by people from around the world with their own unique backgrounds and experiences. We value all Krakenites and their talents, contributions, and perspectives.

