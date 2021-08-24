Lead UX/UI Designer

Job Details

Kooling is a high-growth, UK-Government backed Tech Startup based in London with the mission to empower every business to decarbonise operations in an effortless and disruptive way. We offer enterprises a turn-key, leading edge SaaS technology product that truly transforms the way carbon emissions can be measured and reduced. We are working with some of the world's best known brands and FTSE 100 listed companies. Our products help corporations to measure, understand and mitigate their climate impact and boost their performance and attractiveness as a business. You will be joining a team with first class business and scientific credentials and network, and experience in both high growth startups, the world’s most well known brands and leading Academia.

We are looking for a smart, friendly, result-oriented, humble and dependable personality that fits with our dynamic and all-hands-on-deck start-up culture.

Key rensponsibilities

Work closely with the CEO & Marketing team on use cases and high-level requirements ​

Improve existing visual design mockups and prototypes as well as creating own ones as needed to effectively conceptualize and communicate detailed interaction behaviours ​

Develop engaging and elegant visual design concepts across multiple channels

Attention to detail, pixel perfect visual design ​ ​

Execute all visual design stages from concept to final hand-off to engineering​

About you

Experienced in understanding end to end customer journeys both B2B and B2C.

Excellent track record matched by portfolio of mobile digital experiences, some of which ideally target sophisticated enterprise clients

Both native Apps and responsive design

Excellent command of typography, colour theory, grid systems and a deep knowledge of user interface approaches across a range of digital platforms​

Experience with a design system and component libraries

Own a strong sense of personal motivation, being able to work independently with a proactive attitude in solving complex visual problems on different contexts

Basic understanding of Front End technologies: HTML, CSS, JavaScript; QML a plus

Proficiency in a variety of design tools such as Figma, Adobe CS Suite, Sketch etc

Great communication skills, strong Interaction design work with the ability to convey concepts also through wireframes and user flows.​

Place of work

Kooling office (Central London) or remote



