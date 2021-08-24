UX/UI Designer

Job Details

Join Us

Are you a self-starter, experimental, and passionate about growing businesses through product design? We’d love to hear from you! HealthCare.com is at a unique crossroads. We’ve built a successful and sustainable core business that has put us in a place to strategically build complementary products. We believe our next products will have a massive impact on how people shop for, enroll, and use their health insurance.

This UX Designer will work with Healthcare.com's Consumer-facing teams, which are focused on building a delightful customer experience for our customers. This role offers the opportunity to work across different products to deliver meaningful results for our internal users and the members & providers they serve.

About the Company

Founded in 2014, HealthCare.com is a privately-owned company whose mission is to help consumers make better healthcare decisions. We’re focused on improving how people shop for and enroll in health insurance coverage through data, content, and superior customer service. Our mission is to empower individuals, families, and small businesses by providing information and recommendations. We have an elite team of over 170 teammates in Miami, Indianapolis, New York City, Guatemala City, and distributed around the globe.

What You’ll Do:

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Work with product managers, technical leads, engineers, and business stakeholders to ship products, flows, and features that facilitate and improve Healthcare’s consumer-facing assets

Own specific product areas of focus + depth while helping guide the holistic customer journey

Collaborate with other product designers across the organization; give and get feedback on design work during critiques

Structure and conduct outcomes-driven user research and usability testing

Contribute to Healthcare.com’s design systems

Contribute to and lead design-driven greenfield work involving key team members and stakeholders to discover near-term and long-term areas of opportunity

What You Have:

5+ years of experience in product design, preferably in-house at a healthcare technology company

Portfolio demonstrating the ability to solve difficult problems through multiple case studies for the different customer segments

Experience driving user research, experimentation, and referencing and interpreting analytics to validate design decisions

Ability to analyze and deconstruct complex systems into smaller bits & pieces and express complexity simply and cleanly through elegant user experiences

Exceptional foundational design skills, strong product thinking skillset, deep understanding of information architecture, and familiarity with front-end development basics

Strong collaboration with product managers and engineers on product specs, requirements, road mapping, QA, and facilitating progress at all stages of a project

Iterative design methodologies and the drive to gather feedback early and often

Highly developed time-management, prioritization, and organizational skills

We value designers from diverse backgrounds and will consider candidates with different types of relevant professional experiences in determining qualification

Who You Are:

Ambitious and innovative: We are looking for a passionate and experienced Product Designer to help lead and execute on a high-priority, consumer-facing initiative

Results-oriented: You’re guided by measurable outcomes of A/B tests, optimizing for ROI, and building for scale

Passionate about interaction design, visual design, prototyping, and user testing. You’ll be responsible for creating high-quality design solutions for App, Mobile, Tablet, Web that are human-centered, simple, elegant, and meet business goals.

The Perks

Medical, dental, and vision with 100% company paid premiums for the employee

Up to 15 days of paid time off

11 company observed holidays with an additional 3 floating holidays

Annual learning and development stipend

8 weeks of paid parental leave

EAP services

401k plan with company match

Most importantly, an inclusive company culture established by an incredible team!

Get to Know Us!

https://www.healthcare.com/

linkedin.com/company/healthcare-com