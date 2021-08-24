Job Details

We’re looking to hire a full-time product designer! As a product designer, you'll be responsible for designing new product features, improving the design of existing features and establishing the design culture at Sierra. #saas #remoteok

About us...

Sierra Interactive is a leading real estate technology platform serving thousands of real estate agents, teams, and brokers across the US and Canada. In business for more than 10 years, we are self-funded, financially independent, profitable, and high growth. We launched our first SaaS product a few years ago and were thrilled with the response -- we’ve more than doubled our user base in the past two years and continue to experience strong growth. Our clients have helped us to crystallize an exciting roadmap for the next few years…and that’s where you come in.

About this role...

You'll work closely with multiple members of our team to build innovative, engaging solutions that empower Realtors to grow their businesses. Our customers rely on our products as an essential part of their daily operations, and we're committed to providing them tools to help them succeed in an increasingly competitive landscape. Our entire product team is 100% remote and distributed across multiple time zones, so you’ll need to be comfortable designing in this environment.

Day-to-day you will…

Drive our platform UI / UX. You will act as the design lead on the product team, managing all aspects of design for product enhancements.

Transform business needs and user feedback into an efficient and intuitive UI. You will be customer-centric and work with the product management team to design simple, easy-to-use solutions for our clients.

Manage multiple design projects at one time -- all in various stages, requiring differing levels of effort.

Communicate, explain, persuade, explore and otherwise get a lot of the things done in writing. (We meet with each other regularly, but as a remote team across many time zones, a lot of our collaboration is asynchronous and written.)

We’re looking for a designer with...

5+ years of experience designing software products (preferably in a SaaS environment).

Past experience working in an agile environment

A portfolio showcasing your skills in interaction and visual design for software products.

Websites and graphic design is fine but we’re really looking for case studies of digital product experience (e.g., web apps, iOS apps, wordpress plugins, etc.), especially adding features to existing products.

Extra bonus points if you have examples of projects you designed we can actually use.

Advanced knowledge of UI design software (e.g., Sketch, Invision, Adobe CC/Xd, Figma, etc.).

A desire to be part of a product team iterating and improving on the product day-to-day.

A strong opinion on design but the humility to seek and incorporate feedback.

A highly collaborative nature and willingness for showing in-progress design work.

The ability to clearly communicate design rationale and conceptual ideas to a wide variety of people.

BA/BS degree in a related discipline (e.g., design, human-computer interaction, visual communication, etc.) or equivalent work experience.

Extra bonus points if...

You have a good knowledge of CSS, HTML and front-end development… You won’t be coding but we believe it’s good to know the intricacies and limitations of the medium you’re designing for.

You have experience working with a web-based CRM.

You have experience working with real estate technology.

You have experience working remotely.

You have experience working with a distributed development team.

You have experience working in a startup.

100% remote work.

Competitive compensation.

Paid holidays and paid time off.

Company-provided health / vision / dental insurance

401k retirement employer matching contributions (up to 4% matching).

A respectful and open work environment.

Something else that’s important to you? Talk to us. We’re flexible and committed to providing a healthy work environment where great people can thrive.