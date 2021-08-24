Graphic Designer & Illustrator

Job Details

About Loft Labs

We are a venture-backed tech startup with headquarters in San Francisco (Salesforce Tower) but our team is mostly distributed and working from remote - and not just because of Covid.

Working on developer tools and open-source technology is part of our DNA. We are the maintainers of several open-source projects in the Kubernetes space:

vcluster - Virtual Kubernetes Clusters: www.vcluster.com (certified Kubernetes distribution)

DevSpace - Docker-Compose But For Kubernetes: www.devspace.sh

kiosk - Multi-Tenancy Extension for Kubernetes: www.kiosk.sh (AWS security best practice for EKS)

jsPolicy - Kubernetes Policies using JavaScript & TypeScript: www.jspolicy.com

Our commercial product is called Loft (www.loft.sh) and brings all our open-source projects together in one platform which enables high-velocity engineering teams to move faster when building cloud-native software. Most of our customers are startup unicorns and Fortune 500 companies.

Your Tasks

We are looking for an experienced graphic designer with animation skills (full-time W2 or long-term contractor depending on your preference and availability) to join our team to build a strong visual presentation for our company and our products. In this position, you will:

Build engaging illustrations for our 5 product websites

for our 5 product websites Animate illustrations, diagrams, icons and backgrounds to make them stand out and eye-catching

to make them stand out and eye-catching Architect exhibition booths for conferences (5-20k visitors will see your designs, 3-5 conferences per year)

(5-20k visitors will see your designs, 3-5 conferences per year) Create beautiful company and product swag for our large community of end-users (mostly developers and tech folks)

for our large community of end-users (mostly developers and tech folks) Design insightful digital product presentations for our enterprise customers and industry analysts (think: Fortune 500 IT managers and executives)

for our enterprise customers and industry analysts (think: Fortune 500 IT managers and executives) Collaborate closely with our in-house UX/Web designer and our team of frontend/web developers to bring your designs to life and to ensure a smooth hand-over of graphics, animations and design specifications for a fast implementation

to bring your designs to life and to ensure a smooth hand-over of graphics, animations and design specifications for a fast implementation Take responsibility for everything you are working on - from initial concept and understanding of the storyline, over sketches and wireframes to pixel-perfect implementation and animation (no worries, we have web designers for the final technical implementation on the websites)

for everything you are working on - from initial concept and understanding of the storyline, over sketches and wireframes to pixel-perfect implementation and animation (no worries, we have web designers for the final technical implementation on the websites) Optionally: Participate in relevant tech conferences to ensure that our company and products are represented according to the concepts and designs you envisioned for the particular event

Requirements

You are the right candidate for this opportunity if you have:

Intense hands-on experience with relevant design tools: Illustrator, Photoshop, Figma

Experience with animations and motion graphics : Adobe After Effects, Lottie animations

: Adobe After Effects, Lottie animations A passion for illustrating and animating complex technical products and enterprise-focused software

complex technical products and enterprise-focused software The ability to understand and visualize complex software products and customer use cases

complex software products and customer use cases A customer-focused mindset that allows you to understand what matters for our enterprise customers (Fortune 500 companies and unicorn startups) and what gets them excited while helping them understand our messaging

that allows you to understand what matters for our enterprise customers (Fortune 500 companies and unicorn startups) and what gets them excited while helping them understand our messaging A team player mindset with excellent written and verbal communications skills, that will help you and your colleagues to achieve the best possible output in a fast and efficient workflow

with excellent written and verbal communications skills, that will help you and your colleagues to achieve the best possible output in a fast and efficient workflow Optional: Experience designing company and product swag, conference booths, Powerpoint master slides, architecture diagrams, and info graphics

Experience designing company and product swag, conference booths, Powerpoint master slides, architecture diagrams, and info graphics Optional: Willingness to write or talk about your latest work in our blog or during relevant community events (we get you in front of 10-20k readers per blog post if you want to share your work but this is entirely optional and it's fine if you're not interested in that)

Benefits

We offer the following benefits:

Competitive Salary : We tend to pay higher wages than other startups.

: We tend to pay higher wages than other startups. Platinum-Level Insurance : Health, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance including plans for eligible dependents (depends on country)

: Health, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance including plans for eligible dependents (depends on country) 401k Retirement Plan (US-based employees only, other offerings may apply in different countries)

(US-based employees only, other offerings may apply in different countries) Flexible Working Schedule: You have a doctor’s appointment or need to head to the supermarket to get groceries at 2pm? We won’t have an issue with that. To us, results matter more than clocking in and out at the same time every day.

You have a doctor’s appointment or need to head to the supermarket to get groceries at 2pm? We won’t have an issue with that. To us, results matter more than clocking in and out at the same time every day. Workplace Flexibility: If you want to work from home, that’s great! If you’d prefer to work in a coworking space, we can make that happen as well. If you want to relocate to our HQ in San Francisco, let’s discuss that. We’re flexible on all of this and we know things can change in life and we’re happy to adjust the work environment for you along the way.

Culture & Values

At Loft Labs, we value and stand for:

Technical Excellence : We are determined to build best-in-class technology and ship high-quality software because we know that our users are engineers themselves.

: We are determined to build best-in-class technology and ship high-quality software because we know that our users are engineers themselves. Customer Obsession : We are going above and beyond to make our customers and users happy, which means striving for great usability, excellent documentation and support as well as fast response times for feature requests and bug reports.

: We are going above and beyond to make our customers and users happy, which means striving for great usability, excellent documentation and support as well as fast response times for feature requests and bug reports. Impressive Speed : From user feedback to shipping a new feature to address this feedback, we usually take less than a week in most cases and our users absolutely love us for this.

: From user feedback to shipping a new feature to address this feedback, we usually take less than a week in most cases and our users absolutely love us for this. Bold Innovation : We are constantly questioning the state-of-the-art to find and address important issues in our space, even if that means abandoning any existing technologies and starting from scratch again.

: We are constantly questioning the state-of-the-art to find and address important issues in our space, even if that means abandoning any existing technologies and starting from scratch again. Open Source & Open Mind: We are actively contributing and maintaining open-source projects and we believe that building an open-minded team culture that respects different perspectives and welcomes constructive feedback is equally paramount to our success.

Why join a startup like Loft Labs?

Since we are a fast-moving startup, you will not be number 396.589 in our company but rather become an essential part of our team right from the start:

Fast Application Process: We will typically get back to you within a week. No need to polish your resume for us. Just send us some links (e.g. LinkedIn, etc.), answer a few questions about your previous experiences, and hop on a quick Zoom call with one of our team members to see if you’re a good fit. We will respond quickly and make hiring decisions within days rather than months.

We will typically get back to you within a week. No need to polish your resume for us. Just send us some links (e.g. LinkedIn, etc.), answer a few questions about your previous experiences, and hop on a quick Zoom call with one of our team members to see if you’re a good fit. We will respond quickly and make hiring decisions within days rather than months. Open-Minded Work Environment : You can always speak your mind - no company politics or unnecessary formalities. We are operating in a lean, honest, and efficient way and we are looking for different perspectives, constructive feedback and creative, motivated people who want to make a difference.

: You can always speak your mind - no company politics or unnecessary formalities. We are operating in a lean, honest, and efficient way and we are looking for different perspectives, constructive feedback and creative, motivated people who want to make a difference. Grow With The Company: We are a small company right now but we are growing incredibly fast because we work on something that has a lot of value to engineering teams in large enterprises. Joining Loft Labs early will give you the chance to advance much faster to the next step on the career ladder than in any larger company.

We are a small company right now but we are growing incredibly fast because we work on something that has a lot of value to engineering teams in large enterprises. Joining Loft Labs early will give you the chance to advance much faster to the next step on the career ladder than in any larger company. Responsibility From Day 1: You will see right from the start that your work will immediately have an impact in our company and you can shape the future of this company together with the rest of our team. Grow with us and benefit from being part of this journey from the start.

Loft Labs, Inc. provides equal opportunities for all candidates. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive work environment for everyone who becomes part of our team. We are also actively promoting measures to reduce bias throughout our hiring process to ensure that everyone gets the same opportunities.