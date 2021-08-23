Job Details

Bungalow is the largest and fastest-growing roommate living company in the United States. We’re on a mission to create a world where everyone can truly feel at home, wherever they want to live.

We work with homeowners across the US to take the hassle out of property management and maximize what they earn so we can provide renters with the best homes the market has to offer.

And we know it can be challenging living with roommates, but we believe it’s worth it. We’re removing the hassle from moving and everyday living, and providing an affordable product that helps people live in the cities where they have better access to opportunity.

Join our community! Bungalow is building out a world-class design team. We’re looking for a strong human-centered UX designer with a passion for crafting beautiful UI to join us and help build an amazing experience for our growing community of residents.

As a Senior Product Designer at Bungalow, you’ll be involved at every step of the product development process — from brainstorming ideas to polishing designs through launch. With your range of interaction, visual, and product thinking skills, you’ll make critical design decisions that will drive our product development.

What you'll do:

Design elegant interactions and experiences for our customers.

Deliver high-fidelity designs that elevate our brand and design system.

Drive ethnographic research and usability testing to inform your work.

Collaborate with product, engineering, field ops, and support.

Drive strategy and define, build, and release new products and features.

Give and solicit feedback from designers and cross-disciplinary partners.

Execute in a fast-paced environment that’s full of ambiguity.

Who you are:

3-6+ years of experience designing digital products and systems

Strong product thinking skills and collaboration with PMs and engineers

Strong design craft skills including interaction, visual, and service design

Strong ethnographic research and usability testing skills

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Strong portfolio across iOS, Android, responsive web, and email

Strong command of design tools (Figma, Adobe Creative Suite, etc.)

Comfortable using data to inform a design strategy

Experience with prototyping tools (Framer, Principle, etc.)

Passion for the fast-paced, dynamic startup environment

Desire to join a giphy-addicted, emoji-crazed, fun, and passionate team!

