All Jobs
Job Details

Principal Designer

Copy

Shippit is a powerful technology engine that is revolutionising how the world sends anything, to anyone, located anywhere. Logistics infrastructure is a sophisticated beast, and we’re not only improving the experience for everyone involved, we’re impacting the planet in a positive manner. Our deliveries are already 100% Carbon Neutral. While Australian founded, we’re truly global in our approach and have the benefit of being a free moving startup yet with the security of impacting a growing industry that needs some love and attention.

The role of the Principal Product Designer is to be an advocate for the customer/user and work with Product Managers and Engineers on delivering thoughtful user experiences and well crafted designs.


What will I do?

  • Gain deep customer empathy and map out the users journey for our variety of users and partners
  • Form a compelling data-backed JTBD that rallies the team forward towards step-changing how we build experiences for our users
  • Build an experience that delivers real customer benefits and test it at speed before entering delivery stage
  • Working within the squads, provide detailed designs that deliver on a roadmap


What are we looking for?

  • Lived in-house product design experience
  • Shown experience in using customer empathy to influence product decisions
  • Phenomenal technical breadth of knowledge, with the ability to untangle sophisticated concepts and translate them into simple, fabulous experiences
  • Hands-on experience in leading research and identifying impactful insights
  • Experience, or an ability to learn experiment methodology before delivering experiences in product
  • Comfortable accepting and providing feedback
  • Eager to promote culture of design thinking/practices within the organisation


We’re on a mission that needs the right humans to help make ship happen!

Our core values haven’t changed since launch, and we adopt and celebrate these values in our day-to-day. We love to push the envelope to break though old norms, make good sh*t taking passion and pride in our work, have a laugh through the good and challenging times and, we are good humans - we have heart and want to improve the world we live in whilst having fun along the way.


We’re a phenomenal place to work, and we can back that up. Shippit’s been ranked as #8 in Linkedin’s Hottest Startups to work at in 2020. We have a high-performance culture, everyone can make a difference, together we make great ship happen.


We have an overriding focus on wellness and are committed advocates for mental health awareness and gender pay equality & we’re committed to supporting and nurturing our team with perks like flexible work arrangements, parental leave and so much more!


“We are a 2021 Circle Back Initiative Employer – we commit to responding to every applicant”


Apply for this position
Shippit
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Sydney
Date posted
Aug 23, 2021
You might also like
  1. Design Jobs in Sydney
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire a Designer in Sydney
Apply for this position