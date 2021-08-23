Principal Designer

Job Details

Shippit is a powerful technology engine that is revolutionising how the world sends anything, to anyone, located anywhere. Logistics infrastructure is a sophisticated beast, and we’re not only improving the experience for everyone involved, we’re impacting the planet in a positive manner. Our deliveries are already 100% Carbon Neutral. While Australian founded, we’re truly global in our approach and have the benefit of being a free moving startup yet with the security of impacting a growing industry that needs some love and attention.

The role of the Principal Product Designer is to be an advocate for the customer/user and work with Product Managers and Engineers on delivering thoughtful user experiences and well crafted designs.





What will I do?

Gain deep customer empathy and map out the users journey for our variety of users and partners

Form a compelling data-backed JTBD that rallies the team forward towards step-changing how we build experiences for our users

Build an experience that delivers real customer benefits and test it at speed before entering delivery stage

Working within the squads, provide detailed designs that deliver on a roadmap





What are we looking for?

Lived in-house product design experience

Shown experience in using customer empathy to influence product decisions

Phenomenal technical breadth of knowledge, with the ability to untangle sophisticated concepts and translate them into simple, fabulous experiences

Hands-on experience in leading research and identifying impactful insights

Experience, or an ability to learn experiment methodology before delivering experiences in product

Comfortable accepting and providing feedback

Eager to promote culture of design thinking/practices within the organisation





We’re on a mission that needs the right humans to help make ship happen!

Our core values haven’t changed since launch, and we adopt and celebrate these values in our day-to-day. We love to push the envelope to break though old norms, make good sh*t taking passion and pride in our work, have a laugh through the good and challenging times and, we are good humans - we have heart and want to improve the world we live in whilst having fun along the way.





We’re a phenomenal place to work, and we can back that up. Shippit’s been ranked as #8 in Linkedin’s Hottest Startups to work at in 2020. We have a high-performance culture, everyone can make a difference, together we make great ship happen.





We have an overriding focus on wellness and are committed advocates for mental health awareness and gender pay equality & we’re committed to supporting and nurturing our team with perks like flexible work arrangements, parental leave and so much more!





“We are a 2021 Circle Back Initiative Employer – we commit to responding to every applicant”



