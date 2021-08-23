Principal Designer
Shippit is a powerful technology engine that is revolutionising how the world sends anything, to anyone, located anywhere. Logistics infrastructure is a sophisticated beast, and we’re not only improving the experience for everyone involved, we’re impacting the planet in a positive manner. Our deliveries are already 100% Carbon Neutral. While Australian founded, we’re truly global in our approach and have the benefit of being a free moving startup yet with the security of impacting a growing industry that needs some love and attention.
The role of the Principal Product Designer is to be an advocate for the customer/user and work with Product Managers and Engineers on delivering thoughtful user experiences and well crafted designs.
What will I do?
- Gain deep customer empathy and map out the users journey for our variety of users and partners
- Form a compelling data-backed JTBD that rallies the team forward towards step-changing how we build experiences for our users
- Build an experience that delivers real customer benefits and test it at speed before entering delivery stage
- Working within the squads, provide detailed designs that deliver on a roadmap
What are we looking for?
- Lived in-house product design experience
- Shown experience in using customer empathy to influence product decisions
- Phenomenal technical breadth of knowledge, with the ability to untangle sophisticated concepts and translate them into simple, fabulous experiences
- Hands-on experience in leading research and identifying impactful insights
- Experience, or an ability to learn experiment methodology before delivering experiences in product
- Comfortable accepting and providing feedback
- Eager to promote culture of design thinking/practices within the organisation
We’re on a mission that needs the right humans to help make ship happen!
Our core values haven’t changed since launch, and we adopt and celebrate these values in our day-to-day. We love to push the envelope to break though old norms, make good sh*t taking passion and pride in our work, have a laugh through the good and challenging times and, we are good humans - we have heart and want to improve the world we live in whilst having fun along the way.
We’re a phenomenal place to work, and we can back that up. Shippit’s been ranked as #8 in Linkedin’s Hottest Startups to work at in 2020. We have a high-performance culture, everyone can make a difference, together we make great ship happen.
We have an overriding focus on wellness and are committed advocates for mental health awareness and gender pay equality & we’re committed to supporting and nurturing our team with perks like flexible work arrangements, parental leave and so much more!
“We are a 2021 Circle Back Initiative Employer – we commit to responding to every applicant”