Job Details

We’re looking for a creative and sharp-eyed product designer to work on digital projects for the benefit of people and planet.

At Today, Product Designers work on the design of all aspects of a product: from the way it works to the way it looks.

Your responsibilities centre around collaborating as part of a multidisciplinary team that takes a brief from ambiguity to a tested, launch-ready product. You’ll blend experience and interface design to create elegant products that make people’s lives better beyond the screen.

We encourage applications from First Nations Australians, people with disabilities, people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds, mature age workers, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people.





Requirements

We are looking for applications from junior and mid-weight product designers.

You have:

1-3+ years experience in working in digital, UI or product design

A love for beautiful visual design

A desire to understand user needs and design elegant products for them

You will spend your days:

Understanding business and user requirements

Collaborating on ideation, UX and product concepts

Giving form to ideas with sketches, wireframes and high-fidelity prototypes

Testing and iterating with users

Designing interactive prototypes

Creating moodboards and new visual design directions for digital experiences

Designing beautiful, coherent atomic design systems in Figma

Designing responsive interfaces for digital products

Working with developers to implement your design





Benefits

Work on projects with purpose. We work on big, complex challenges around people, communities and planet

Our studio is set up to welcome clients in and develop close partnerships

A creative, open workplace culture that asks for everyone’s input and is constantly welcoming new ideas and ways of working

You are actively empowered to help shape the business, the work we do and the impact we create

We care about people’s learning and career ambitions and have a compelling career framework to support this

We offer an annual professional development allowance and time off for learning activities—we want you to grow

A truly flexible workplace to make space for the other important parts of your life, including generous parental leave and your birthday off

Bring your whole self to work. We love working with people who bring their personality, their experience and their uniqueness to the team

An inclusive working environment that is warm and community inspired





About Today

Today is an award-winning strategic design studio, working across health, education, giving and public service.

We use design and technology to make change happen, at pace and at scale. In the last 12 months, we’ve designed and built Australia’s first online family violence intervention order, established a new approach to co-design for the Victorian mental health sector, built a peer-to-peer product that helps people learn Auslan, and launched a campaign to shift mainstream perceptions of climate change—plus many more.

Our practice is built on strong foundations of human-centred design and digital making. There are 50 of us, based mostly in Melbourne, working across strategy, research, design, content, delivery and a wonderful support team.

You’ll experience a welcoming environment filled with smart, fun and caring people from a wide variety of backgrounds and disciplines, who are passionate about creativity, and making change.