Hey there! We want to talk to you about the Design Director role, based in Wellington, New Zealand. We think you’ll be perfect. After all, you’re a creative problem solver. You’re able to express your vision with clarity and enthusiasm. You recognise and champion great ideas from your talented colleagues. Everyone who knows you admires your initiative, talent, and leadership. Your years of experience in digital production has given you a deep appreciation of the interactive process, and how it can move somebody to tears. You’re ready for this.

As a Design Director at Resn, you’ll be responsible for the design direction for a wide range of digital experiences and platforms. You’ll work hand in hand with developers, making a deep understanding of the development process invaluable. You’ll demonstrate an ability to both lead a team and have the skills to help people improve their own. You’ll champion unique audience-centric experiences with solid UX design and an awareness of interactive motion design.

You’ll interact with clients, present work and sell Resn’s vision. And, of course, you will constantly push yourself to innovate, to extend the boundaries of digital design, ensuring every project you lay hands on is unique, fresh and of the highest quality.

Skills and Experience