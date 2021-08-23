Sr Art Director - Experiential

Job Details

Senior Art Director - Experiential —Creative One Team

As Ad Age’s #1 Promotions and Experiential/Event Marketing Agency for 8 years in a row, Advantage Marketing Partners leads the pack in designing brilliant omnichannel solutions that grow brands, build relationships and drive sales.

Simply put, we live to create experiences that connect and moments that matter.

What we need . . .

We are seeking a curious, bold, highly talented Senior Art Director to perform all tasks related to graphic design in support of our awesome Experiential Marketing Team. Our clients range from emerging brands to the world’s most recognized names, we’re proud to serve more than 3,500 clients across a wide variety of industries. Every day is different, every job is unique—you’ll go from creating graphics to meet specific promotional needs for print and digital to designing logos, imagery, packaging, display signs, banner ads, social media posts, website graphics, magazine advertorials, and more.

You do you . . .

You bring an invaluable creative perspective (and super-fun presence) to our amazingly talented team.

You effortlessly switch between a roll-up-your-sleeves designer to mentor who can also give smart, swift, and applicable design direction to junior level creatives.

Senior creatives rely on you to autonomously run the day-to-day of our client, brand and retailer objectives while pushing the highest level creative possible.

You have the ability able to write and communicate ideas with purpose and persuasion.

You balance multiple projects, timelines and deliverables without losing your cool.

You partner with your account and project managers to manage clients and workload.

You are always curious, learning, ideating, innovating, and always communicating your ideas with purpose and persuasion.





Got the skills? We’d love to see . . .

Minimum of 7 years experience in marketing/design/advertising

A robust portfolio that shows strong experience in omnichannel and experiential across print and digital platforms

Willingness to lead, mold and mentor junior designers

A knack for strategic brainstorming (can recognize when it’s a Big Idea and when it’s not), creative brief development and creative execution

Keen eye for typography

Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Dimensions, Acrobat and MS Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) your staples and you are uber proficient in them

Ability to create complicated print and digital layouts with an eye for simplified design

Think you have what it takes? We’d love to hear from you. Apply today!

﻿About Advantage Solutions

At our Company, we grow People, Brands, and Businesses!

Irvine, California-based Advantage Solutions is a sales, marketing and retail agency, also providing technology services in the US. Engaged in custom-tailored services, the company embraces change and challenge. Its mindset has been built on seamless relationship with its clients and frictionless experience with their customers. Advantage’s performance-driven culture is backed by its values of passion for winning, practical innovation, all-in accountability, excellent service, and the idea of better together. Advantage endeavors to value its associates at every level. You can choose from a wide range of full-time and part-time Advantage in-store positions, and corporate jobs in 165 offices. If you are a veteran, the company also has opportunities for you.







