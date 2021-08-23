Jr. Product Designer

Job Details

Expo brings people together through food. We are creating a new digital creator platform for the $1.7T food market, where anyone can easily share content, build a following, monetize, and find community. We are building the new food network for the long tail, enabling anyone across the world to build their own food channel, and our mission is to open the aperture for everyone to reconnect to their own cultural traditions and to explore a diverse and international set of new ones.

In this role, you will be part of the team launching our first product. You'll be working with an experienced product team, including a senior product designer.

In this role, you will:

Create wireframes and hi-fi mockups;

Collaborate with developers on elaborating viable web and mobile experiences;

Create graphic assets (e.g. in-app illustrations, icons, etc);

Participate in user testing and user research;

Communicate research insights, UX/UI proposals and product ideas through both written and verbal channels to stakeholders in the company.

Our ideal candidate is a visual designer who is eager to pivot into product design. In this role you will be a generalist, sometimes more focused on visual assets, sometimes on high level UX design work.

We want you to apply if you:

Have 2+ years of professional experience in brand design, graphic design, illustration, and/or visual design;

Have demonstrable aptitude for UI and UX design on web and/or mobile applications;

Are a sharp problem-solver who can step into a user's shoes;

Are highly curious and empathetic and able to advocate for users' needs;

Can iterate quickly on application wireframes and prototypes;

Understand the importance of clear, consistent and strategic language in creating user experiences;

Have excellent written and spoken English communication skills;

Some extra stuff we love:

Experience working on early-stage startups, building things for real users from scratch;

Videography or photography experience

This is a full-time permanent position at AlleyCorp Nord. Our ideal start date is ASAP. Candidates based in Quebec, and specifically around Montreal, are preferred. However, we are able to hire across Canada, with an assumption of a roughly EDT work schedule.