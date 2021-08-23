UI Product Designer | Remote

Job Details

Who We Are:

Cardinal Financial is a nationwide direct mortgage lender that focuses on creating solutions for our borrowers, partners, and employees—to provide the very best experience. We are genuine and hard-working individuals who are not scared to improve and intentionally push beyond what is considered “good enough.”

Looking to join a company that values its people, innovates and expands on its proprietary technology, and is growing at a ridiculous rate?! Apply below!

Who We Need:

We are looking for a UI Designer to design web application interfaces for software and web-based platforms that make doing business with Cardinal Financial easier - through great design. You will combine your knowledge and passion for design flows and experiences that are simple, elegant and intuitive. As a UI Designer, you must have an eye for clean and artful design, possess superior UI skills and be able to translate high-level requirements into interaction flows and artifacts, and transform them into beautiful, intuitive, and functional user interfaces. You possess the aptitude to understand the capabilities and needs of campaign landing pages, intranet web platforms, websites and support the Sr. UI/UX Designer. Our goal is always to build modern interfaces that support the brand message and increase usability.

If you have a strong visual aesthetic, strong communication skills, a can-do attitude, and are looking for a high-energy environment that celebrates design thinking and customer experience — consider joining our team!

What You Will Do:

Apply user-centered design approach to create impactful digital solutions.

Work directly with the Sr. UX/UI Designer on the full design process with all stakeholders.

Component design and management, page layout, and design cleanup to match brand and style guidelines.

Effectively communicate conceptual ideas and design rationale to leaders and developers with the ability to QC your work product on a staging environment.

Improve the design system and create UI patterns with front-end developers to implement consistent visual design.

Juggle multiple projects while effectively managing timelines and expectations.

Utilize user-centered design best-in-class principles to produce amazing visuals from concept to execution across platforms.

Effectively communicate design ideas, strategy and results while building enthusiasm and appreciation for interface designs’ contribution to Cardinal Financials’ success.

What Skills You Need:

Strong proficiency in visual design and wireframing tools, such as Adobe XD, Figma or Sketch.

Ability to design wireframes and take wireframes to a high fidelity prototype.

Conscious ability to think and challenge mobile-first design for complex web applications with the ability to decipher the needs of each screen.

Collaborating with designers and developers to create intuitive, user-friendly software excites you. You are not the type to operate in a silo and welcome creative feedback and much as you welcome technical feedback.

Ability to present your designs and sell your solutions to various stakeholders.

Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively.

Understanding branding and marketing.

Project management and time management skills a must.

What You Need:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience.

3+ years of UI/Visual design work experience, preferably including technical products for both technical and non-technical users (IT, software engineers, developers, etc.).

Experience creating wireframes, high-fidelity mockups, and clickable prototypes.

Advanced knowledge of Adobe Products (XD, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign)

Proficient in Google Applications; Sheets, Docs, Calendar

A strong portfolio of work showcasing your design process.

Bonus Points:

Experience working in an Agile environment

Working knowledge of CSS and HTML

Experience with Zeplin is strongly preferred

What We Offer:

Strength, Stability, and Vision.

Great compensation package.

Opportunity for career growth.

A commitment to be a relevant market leader - we are aiming for the top!

Octane, our engineered proprietary technology that is transforming the mortgage industry.

An empowered culture where your ideas are important and your voice matters.

Full Benefits, beginning the first day of the month following your start date, including – Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, Disability Insurance, and much more.

Generous paid time off package that also includes all major holidays.

401K w/ 50% match - Beginning the 1st of the month following 30 days of employment.

Cardinal Financial is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We respect and aim to empower individuals and support the diverse cultures, perspectives, skills and experiences within our workforce. The expected base salary for this position ranges from $64,000 to $89,000, depending upon the experience and skill set.