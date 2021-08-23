UI/UX Designer for Desktop & Mobile

Job Details

** No agencies, please. Individuals only. **

About Us

DM is a platform that connects knowledge workers with their audiences. DM lets knowledge workers and creators build communities, manage subscriptions, and direct message (DM) with their true fans.

DM lets knowledge workers build a community by offering two tiers of subscriptions: a community-only membership and a premium membership that allows them to direct message (DM) the knowledge worker. Knowledge workers can choose to make one or all of these tiers if they wish as well as offer free trials and promotional codes. Knowledge workers and members can post content in the community, and premium members can exchange private DMs with the Knowledge workers. DM keeps a percentage of the subscription revenue and pays out knowledge workers bi-weekly.

About You

We are looking for an experienced individual who can take our prototype to the next level. We are looking for someone with an eye for detail who can design modern, consistent, and responsive components and layouts for our applications to ensure users have the best experience possible.

Prior experience with messaging interfaces is nice to have.

About the Role

Elements to design include:

User-generated rich-text content with great typography

Rich profiles for users, featuring a biography and links

Direct messaging and multi-user chat rooms

Standard UI elements such as tables, cards, buttons, and modals

Mobile and desktop navigation

A new home page with value props

We would prefer 40 hours per week (minimum 25). We are based in California, so some time overlap would be ideal but is not required.

Interested?

Please submit a portfolio or link to your work samples as well as compensation requirements.