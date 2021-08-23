Senior Product Designer

Job Details





WePay is looking for a Sr Product Designer who can own feature designs from beginning to end as well as mentor other designers. You’ll partner with Product to guide the evolution of our products with research, testing and metrics. Our ideal candidate is a passionate designer who is well versed in qualitative and quantitative processes in creating bespoke UX without compromising on UI.

What You Will Do

Driving your designs from concept flows/wires to pixel perfect UI

Building prototypes in Figma

Conducting user research and usability testing

Working collaboratively with product managers, engineers, and other designers

Championing user-centric designs that build upon WePay’s brand and systems

What We Are Looking For: