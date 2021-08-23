Job Details
Senior Product Designer
WePay is looking for a Sr Product Designer who can own feature designs from beginning to end as well as mentor other designers. You’ll partner with Product to guide the evolution of our products with research, testing and metrics. Our ideal candidate is a passionate designer who is well versed in qualitative and quantitative processes in creating bespoke UX without compromising on UI.
What You Will Do
- Driving your designs from concept flows/wires to pixel perfect UI
- Building prototypes in Figma
- Conducting user research and usability testing
- Working collaboratively with product managers, engineers, and other designers
- Championing user-centric designs that build upon WePay’s brand and systems
What We Are Looking For:
- 3+ years of real-world experience designing digital products and services as a Product Designer or UI/UX Designer
- An impressive portfolio of product or feature case studies
- Expertise with design tools, such as Figma, Sketch (We use Figma)
- Experience prototyping and testing users to inform design and product decisions
- A self starter with natural curiosity about clients and users as well as business and product goals