Job Details

We are looking for candidates in GMT +/- 2

At MetaLab, we design some of the world’s most beloved products. Founders at early-stage startups hire us to help build businesses from scratch. Leaders at global enterprises hire us to help launch new products.

As a Brand Designer at MetaLab, you will guide the brand design process from start to finish. You will be involved in all aspects of the brand design, ultimately delivering stunning, product-ready brands. This is a remote position, so you must be comfortable managing the brand process using remote-friendly methods.

We’re looking for designers who love logo design, typography, and color—and know how to advocate for the work. We do product design, so you must understand what it takes to get a digital product out the door. If you have a portfolio bursting with examples of your work in the wild, then we’d love to talk to you.

Your responsibilities

Guide the brand design process, from start to finish, getting involved in all aspects of the brand design.

Create inspiring, beautiful and relevant brands that strengthen the products we make.

Complement and assist the product team, levelling up output by crafting a stunning, product-ready brand.

Work closely with product designers, producers, client partners and clients to educate and inform them about brand design best practices.

Must-have shortlist

5+ years of experience designing products and brands that can be seen in the wild.

Proficient with design tools like Illustrator, Photoshop, and Figma.

Comfortable working on your own or in a team, communicating directly with stakeholders and collaborating with Product Designers.

You are passionate about storytelling and are effective when communicating concepts to internal and external stakeholders.

Confident in leading fundamental brand exercises, workshop activities, and sprint reviews.

You enjoy increasing other people’s design literacy.

You are adaptable and enjoy evolving how you work to ensure productive weekly sprints.

You actively participate in feedback sessions and look forward to iterating on concepts.

Equal opportunity employer

Research shows that women and other marginalized groups tend to only apply for a job when they meet every single criteria. Does this role sound like it was made for you, yet you don’t check every box? Reach out anyways! We’re an equal opportunity employer and are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment for employees from all walks of life. We hire based on talent, and we’re proud of our global perspective.