About Giant Machines

Giant Machines was voted the #1 Overall Best Place to Work by Crain's NYC and #5 by Built In NYC. Come grow your career with us!

Giant Machines is a software engineering company in New York City that builds new products for our clients utilizing creative engineering, strategic product thinking, and a shoulder-to-shoulder, collaborative approach. We have a proven record of success, building innovative and ambitious products for our clients at a speed and scale atypical for the industry. Our client projects range from helping early-stage startups build a first POC to launching impactful enterprise applications across industries including financial services, healthcare, airlines, eCommerce, and more.

About the role

We’re looking for a Senior Product Designer to join our design team and help create beautiful and intuitive interfaces and experiences across a diverse set of client projects. You’ll collaborate closely with the rest of the design team, product management team, and our client stakeholders to create elegant solutions to complex UI/UX problems. You’ll also partner with our team of design-oriented software engineers throughout the development phase to bring the new experiences to life.

What you’ll do

Design digital products and experiences across a variety of client and internal projects

Conduct interviews with client stakeholders & end-users to identify product goals, desired UI behaviors, and app workflows

Own the design process for your projects and be a thought leader around design considerations and the user experience

Prototype and build in low code and no code tools like Webflow and Retool

Partner closely with our product management team to deliver a new app experiences aligned with our client’s needs

Create storyboards and low-fidelity wireframes to visualize the user journey

Iterate rapidly to surface a variety of creative solutions to clients, and narrow in on the experience most suitable for end users

Create high-fidelity visual designs, incorporating visual styles (fonts, colors, logos, etc.) that align with the client’s branding strategy

Produce clickable prototypes with modern design tools such as Figma to communicate experiences and solicit feedback from clients

Present your work and communicate the product narrative during recurring ‘Show & Tells’

Work hand-in-hand with internal engineering team to bring designs to life, and conduct design reviews on delivered code

Interface with clients as a design expert and drive client conversations related to product design

Keep up to date with trends in the marketplace, the industry, and ways of working

Up to 2 days/week of onsite work at our client’s offices (NYC-based - post pandemic - but this is of course a moving target)

What we seek in a candidate

Minimum 3 years of desktop app or web design experience; native mobile/mobile web also a plus

Knowledge of design systems and modern tools built for collaboration (e.g. Figma)

Previous work in low-code or no-code tools like Webflow and Retool

Balances creativity with modern best practices to solve complex UI challenges

Autonomous and resourceful working style - takes initiative to engage challenges, solve problems, and consistently find ways to deliver value without explicit direction

Genuine and empathetic approach to helping our clients solve their software challenges

Interest and basic knowledge of front-end development and technology

Prior consulting experience a plus

Recruitment Agencies: Giant Machines does not accept unsolicited agency resumes and will not be held responsible for any fees related to unsolicited resumes.