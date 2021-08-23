Senior Product Designer
About Giant Machines
Giant Machines was voted the #1 Overall Best Place to Work by Crain's NYC and #5 by Built In NYC. Come grow your career with us!
Giant Machines is a software engineering company in New York City that builds new products for our clients utilizing creative engineering, strategic product thinking, and a shoulder-to-shoulder, collaborative approach. We have a proven record of success, building innovative and ambitious products for our clients at a speed and scale atypical for the industry. Our client projects range from helping early-stage startups build a first POC to launching impactful enterprise applications across industries including financial services, healthcare, airlines, eCommerce, and more.
About the role
We’re looking for a Senior Product Designer to join our design team and help create beautiful and intuitive interfaces and experiences across a diverse set of client projects. You’ll collaborate closely with the rest of the design team, product management team, and our client stakeholders to create elegant solutions to complex UI/UX problems. You’ll also partner with our team of design-oriented software engineers throughout the development phase to bring the new experiences to life.
What you’ll do
- Design digital products and experiences across a variety of client and internal projects
- Conduct interviews with client stakeholders & end-users to identify product goals, desired UI behaviors, and app workflows
- Own the design process for your projects and be a thought leader around design considerations and the user experience
- Prototype and build in low code and no code tools like Webflow and Retool
- Partner closely with our product management team to deliver a new app experiences aligned with our client’s needs
- Create storyboards and low-fidelity wireframes to visualize the user journey
- Iterate rapidly to surface a variety of creative solutions to clients, and narrow in on the experience most suitable for end users
- Create high-fidelity visual designs, incorporating visual styles (fonts, colors, logos, etc.) that align with the client’s branding strategy
- Produce clickable prototypes with modern design tools such as Figma to communicate experiences and solicit feedback from clients
- Present your work and communicate the product narrative during recurring ‘Show & Tells’
- Work hand-in-hand with internal engineering team to bring designs to life, and conduct design reviews on delivered code
- Interface with clients as a design expert and drive client conversations related to product design
- Keep up to date with trends in the marketplace, the industry, and ways of working
- Up to 2 days/week of onsite work at our client’s offices (NYC-based - post pandemic - but this is of course a moving target)
What we seek in a candidate
- Minimum 3 years of desktop app or web design experience; native mobile/mobile web also a plus
- Knowledge of design systems and modern tools built for collaboration (e.g. Figma)
- Previous work in low-code or no-code tools like Webflow and Retool
- Balances creativity with modern best practices to solve complex UI challenges
- Autonomous and resourceful working style - takes initiative to engage challenges, solve problems, and consistently find ways to deliver value without explicit direction
- Genuine and empathetic approach to helping our clients solve their software challenges
- Interest and basic knowledge of front-end development and technology
- Prior consulting experience a plus
Recruitment Agencies: Giant Machines does not accept unsolicited agency resumes and will not be held responsible for any fees related to unsolicited resumes.