Job Details

WONGDOODY is a human experience company, powered by Infosys with offices in London, Berlin, Amsterdam, the U.S, India and Australia. Since our founding in 1993, we have won hundreds of global awards for creativity and marketing effectiveness, while building a culture that consistently makes WONGDOODY one of the “Best Places to Work”. We recognize that our people and our culture are paramount to our success. It is a very exciting time here at WONGDOODY. We’re opening doors to a host of new client opportunities and capabilities, while ensuring that our current clients never outgrow the scope and scale of what we can deliver. And this paves the way for growth and expansion into new markets.

We are a team of fun, fearless, ego-less, values-driven and collaborative problem-solvers distributed around the world with one goal in mind – human experience. Human experiences are the touch points that make brands and technology matter to customers. We use strategy, creativity and data to develop engaging experiences that transform businesses. And those experiences are backed by the global technological strength of Infosys.

If you’d like to be part of our outstanding team, helping to grow WONGDOODY as well as your own career, please read on and check us out more at www.wongdoody.com.

SUMMARY

We are looking for an outstanding Senior User Experience Designer who thrives on solving complex challenges and is energised by creating products to join our London studio! You’ll be part of an agile team, leading workshops or interviews with our senior corporate clients as well as startup-founders to help them understand their businesses and customers more deeply and to drive innovation.At WONGDOODY our approach to UX is lean and user-centered. We workshop ideas and solutions with clients and internal teams and sketch out ideas.

We have a fast-paced, prototype-driven workshop approach called ‘Conversation to Creation’ (C2C) in which you’d play a key role. We run these workshops with startup founders and clients to kick-off new, transformational products and distill in weeks what others would take months for. We don’t stop at concepts and prototypes, we deliver real products to customers and iterate upon them. As a Senior UX Designer, you play a key role throughout this process. We embrace change and exploration; everyone at WONGDOODY is committed to creating the best possible product.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Create world-class products and experiences.

Gather business requirements, market research, and user needs, and distill them into actionable insights. Derive hypotheses, communicate them effectively, and test them.

Lead your team and the client on a journey of product creation based on these insights. Design and communicate effectively through diagrams, sketches, designs, and prototypes.

Work with WONGDOODY Europe's leadership to help achieve the company’s goals, to improve our ways-of-working and engagements with clients.

Conduct qualitative and quantitative user research using a variety of methods, incl. managing a third-party.

Lead interdisciplinary teams of 2 to 10 people from initial sketches and prototypes through final design.

Inspire and motive an energetic and collaborative team and let them inspire you.

Mentor the junior members of the team.

Drive yourself and your team to create the best, well-crafted product.

Work with the development and QA teams to ensure the product is understood and be part of the creation of the product throughout the process.

Pitch work to clients and partners, facilitate workshops with c-suite clients.

QUALIFICATIONS

5+ years of experience working at leading digital agencies.

Portfolio of complex, digital experiences for global brands across mobile, tablet, and web channels, such as large CMS sites, e-commerce, apps, etc. Highlight your contribution to each project, and what makes the solution you devised innovation and smart.

Experience in working as part of startup businesses a plus.

The ability to think at a high level about product strategy and vision (not just 'how it should look' but 'what we should build').

Have a bias for action in a fast-paced, sometimes ambiguous environment.

Excellent communication skills: being able to explain design rationale, to align and persuade stakeholders, and to drive conversations.

A solid understanding of all the other disciplines needed to create a brilliant product, such as business, technology, delivery, marketing, and content.

Proficiency in Keynote, Sketch, Invision (currently our default toolset).

Experience creating a digital strategy and content strategy, and with the design and execution of user testing and research studies.

A sense of humour!

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

TO APPLY: For full consideration please upload a CV and links to your portfolio.

WONGDOODY is a proud Equal Employment Opportunity employer where we are committed to creating an equitable, diverse and inclusive workspace regardless of race, colour, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability or gender identity. We are intentional about creating a space which not only celebrates and embraces, but also reflects the diversity of the world we live in. Candidates from diverse backgrounds strongly encouraged to apply.

All your information will be kept confidential according to EEO guidelines.

HYBRID WORKING APPROACH

We spent a great deal of time speaking with our teammates and our leaders to define our future way of working. We believe that our approach enables the right blend of flexibility and balance whilst being deliberate about connection and collaboration.

The wellbeing of our teammates is our number one priority; we’ve opened the studio to those who want a change of scenery or that all-important face-to-face interaction. For those who aren't ready, there’s no pressure to be in.

From September, we’ll come together every Tuesday to connect and collaborate; the rest of the week, if there’s no requirement to be in the studio, work from where you like within the UK.

We'll continue to evolve the approach once we get into the swing of it, but we're confident we're starting from a good place.

BENEFITS

25 days annual leave plus, we close the studio between Christmas and New Year and WONGDOODY fund those days off

Private medical insurance

Pension

Summer Hours – enjoy the sunshine earlier on Fridays through July and August!

Life assurance

Income protection

Season ticket loan

Cycle to work

Perkbox subscription giving you access to high street store and cinema discounts



