Senior UX Designer - Remote

We’re a tight-knit team that helps the world empower our customers to curate best-of-class email communication. Over the last 10+ years, we’ve built a reputation as one of the most trusted brands and thought-leaders in the industry—and it shines through to our customers. But don’t take our word for it, check out more about us here.

Quality communication is imperative; we value this in both our personal and work lives here at Litmus. Our email creation, testing, and analytics platform empowers marketers, designers, and agencies to confidently deliver quality, brand-aligned communications that delight our customers.

We work alongside some of the smartest people in our industry. We’re the change-agent for the most creative and supportive customers around. Litmus is championed by major global brands, including 9 of the Top 10 technology companies, 9 of the Top 10 U.S. banks, 10 of the Top 10 retailers, 9 of the Top 10 e-commerce brands, and 80% of the Fortune 100: How do we do this? We seek talent that is not a “culture fit,” rather a culture add.

We are looking for a Principal Product (UX/UI) Designer to join our Design team. In this role, you will partner with a Product Manager to own a pillar of our product strategy and define the roadmap for it. You’ll explore, research, and design each of the projects on the roadmap from initial idea to fully realized design—working with a dedicated team of engineers to make your vision a reality. As a member of the Design team, you’ll also have a key role guiding the holistic vision for the UX of our product, helping evolve and improve our design process, and representing the voice of our customers inside and out of the product organization.

Know our customers, their needs, and the role Litmus plays in their work life

Take each project from concept to finished product, including defining research needs, exploring different solutions, specifying UX and interaction designs, and creating the final high-fidelity designs and prototypes

Embed yourself into a scrum team, working closely with the product manager to create designs, and partnering with the engineers during implementation of your designs

Coordinate user testing of our product and your own prototypes

Partner with the other designers and our UX engineer in creating, maintaining, and evolving our Litmus Design System

Explain and discuss the thinking and process behind your designs. Decisions should have a reason -- always be able to articulate the “why”

Collaborate constantly -- seek and incorporate feedback from your stakeholders, and help make other designers’ work better with your suggestions

10 plus years of Product Design Experience in desktop, mobile, and/or web-based application design—ideally including time spent working on B2B software

A strong portfolio illustrating your work, highlighting your individual strengths and design process

Expertise with Figma, Sketch, or a similar tool for both designing and creating interactive prototypes

Experience working from and maintaining a design library and product style guide

Collaborative approach when working with other designers and scrum team

Experience with marketing tools and the needs of marketers

Visual design flourish

Experience working in a fully remote, distributed environment

We offer everything you’d expect from a profitable company that’s been going strong for 10+ years, including a great salary and stock options, comprehensive health care benefits, and a generous retirement plan match

You’ll receive 28 days of paid vacation—on top of team retreats and public holidays

Remote-friendly culture. No matter where you are, you’ll feel connected to the team

Over half of our employees work remotely in the U.S. and UK and your work experience is just as exciting, entertaining (!), and engaging

We take family seriously and offer flexible schedules and generous parental leave programs

We give you the best tools and tech money can buy. Top-of-the-line hardware, software, home- and office setups—whatever you need to do your best work

Not sure if you meet all the requirements? Please apply! We know there is no job description that can measure a person’s attitude, aptitude, or amplitude (the ability to turn it up a notch) and highly encourage you to apply.

It’s the company you keep. The people at Litmus are truly amazing—celebrating what makes each individual unique. With outstanding profitable growth and the trust of more than 700,000 marketers, you know you’re part of a winning team.

Litmus provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.