Job Details

Role: Product Designer

Sector: Fintech

Location: Remote (London – at least 2 days a month)

Working Pattern: Full-time

Salary: £35,000 – 40,000 + Equity

Anticipated Start Date: ASAP





You as Product Designer ☝🏽

Do you want to join an innovative, creative and inclusive culture, playing a pivotal role in growing Lumio?

Lumio is the exciting start-up providing a personal finance brain that connects your financial life in seconds and grows your money on Autopilot. Recognised as a Top 100 Fintech Disruptor, ahead of Monzo and Chip, with coverage from Forbes, Tech Nation and Sifted by FT, we’re empowering people to take control of their financial future.

As Lumio’s Product Designer you'll be joining the Product team, partnering with our Chief Product Officer, Tom, and our Growth Product Manager to craft and lead the design of Lumio across both iOS and Android and achieve its mission of becoming Europe’s most personalised finance app for people to control and grow their money.

At an early stage of our mission, we’ve just raised over £1m through crowdfunding and developed amazing technology. We’re at a critical junction in our growth and need your help.

As Product Designer, you’ll have these skills 😎

Natural curiosity and growth mindset.

Very strong UI / UX & Visual Design skills, with a focus on B2C mobile apps (iOS & Android).

Using best-in-class Product Design principles and techniques

Effective communication of design processes, ideas, and solutions including hand-off to engineering.

'Test and learn' design approach, based on the data and feedback

Eye for detail

Creative and innovative problem solving

Here at Lumio, we use Figma (design and prototyping) and Adobe Creative Suite. Though we are always open to new and innovative ways of doing things, and would love your input to constantly innovate.

In your first 6 months, you'll be valued and valuable 🤩

Get to know and work on the design and the user experience of exciting new features

Lead designs of new products and features, with beautiful user journeys that create a world class experience across iOS & Android, from concept to launch

Collaborate with our engineering team on design implementation

Be deeply involved customer research and testing, and working with our Growth Product Manager, understand our customers’ needs to continuously evolve the Lumio product

Why Lumio? 🤷🏽‍♀️

Lumio's mission is to become Europe’s most personalised finance app for people to control and grow their money. It's Big. It's Audacious. And a little bit Scary. We want to empower everyone to have the financial security and peace of mind to decide their financial future.

If you’re aligned with our core values and want the opportunity of building a long-lasting brand guided by human values, you’ll fit right in.

Working at Lumio you can expect a small, agile team environment grounded in core values where we:

Champion Individuality - Lumio is because our people are

Inspire Growth - our collective growth inspires challenge and transformation, for everyone’s benefit

Trust & Commit - commitment to individual accountability and progress, drives trust and our combined success.

Benefits for the whole Lumio family 😊

Equity in Lumio to ensure long term success for all

Learning & development budget & progression support

Involved in other aspects of the business, from strategy, management and training, to shaping team culture

Interest free New Starter Loan to help transition to Lumio and Rainy Day Loan for life’s unexpected difficulties

Smart Pensions with employer match

Hybrid working from home with co-working spaces for collaboration and those who want/ need an office

Flexible working - we care about outputs not facetime

Paid Time off to support you because we care about your wellbeing and downtime:

25 days annual leave + public holidays

Extended leave for ‘Life’s Big Moments’ e.g. sabbaticals, adoption & parental leave, gender transitioning, any big changes in your life

Supportive flexible leave for your everyday challenges e.g.paid period leave, time off for invisible illnesses, mental health days

Compassionate and bereavement days

Bring your pet to work days

Friendly, open and transparent culture with regular, optional team socials

Being part of something that's both commercially successful and people-driven

Unbiased, fair recruitment – here's what to expect 🙌🏽

We use Applied (software for unbiased hiring through anonymised applications) to ensure our hiring process is fair and bias-free.

Applying for a new job takes a lot time and work. So, we've focused on the assessing your approach to real Lumio problems that need solving and the core skill required – no cover letters, “nice to haves” or other fluff! And we'll send all applicants feedback so you can see how you did in context of the all applicants.

Step 1: Short work-related questions - feel free to search for things (25-35 mins)

Step 2: your approach to designing, video calls covering through your portfolio and a design exercise (we will give you the information advance to prep for), and time for you to ask us anything

Step 3: Meet the wider Lumio Team coffee or video call (as long as you need!)

Step 4: Offer!

Application process duration: expected 6 weeks.

We welcome everyone 🌈

If you don’t tick everything on this advert, but feel you're close to the brief, please do apply – you might still be “the one” that can make a difference here at Lumio.

We embrace flexibility, individuality and diversity in the workplace. If you’d like to discuss flexibility in any way, please do let us know in your application.

We can’t wait for your application 🌟