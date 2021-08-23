Snr Graphic Designer (Brand Strategist)

Job Details

We are seeking a bright, talented, and self-motivated Senior Graphic designer to join our Creative team. Senior Graphic designer will assist the Head of Creative with various aspects of running the department, maintaining high standards, providing support for a multi-disciplinary team and reviewing their work to ensure high quality.

The ideal candidate should be highly creative, self-motivated, and organised, able to work proactively under their own initiative or collaboratively as part of a team. An ability to think conceptually and a keen eye for high quality design is essential.

You will work closely with our Head of Creative and members of the wider design team including graphic designers, packaging designers, 3D renderers and photographers.

You are a focused, driven, flexible multitasker who thrives in a fast-paced environment. You have a collaborative spirit and you are open to feedback.

Do you embrace digital ways of working and get excited by new challenges? Are you a natural problem-solver with a keen eye for detail? Then, this is the position for you!

It’s not just ATV Global, we currently have 15 companies in the group and 22 brands within our portfolio selling over 350 product concepts in the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain. We are amongst the top 30 Amazon sellers in the world right now!

ATV moves forward with an increased focus on product innovation and diversification as the global consumer base continues to place increased emphasis on eCommerce as their preferred method of shopping. We are incredibly proud of our accomplishments as a team, and we have ambitious goals for the future! By pairing ourselves with like minded individuals, we continue to work together and lead the industry in terms of value added quality products and customer experience. We want to be the Customer’s choice for their online shopping needs.

Responsibilities:

Forging, directing and executing premium/innovative assets

Generating, executing and presenting ideas/concepts to clients and internal members of the team

Delegating tasks and providing support for junior designers

Assisting with budgets, timelines and scheduling of projects

Maintaining high standards and reviewing junior designers' work to ensure high quality

Line managing, developing and nurturing the skills of junior designers

Collaborating across the agency to improve workflows and processes

Keeping projects to deadline and problem solving along the way

Supporting new business opportunities

Assist the Head of Creative with various aspects of running the department

The process:

Video Screening - HR Interview - Assessment - Final Interview





Please submit your CV & portfolio in English

Requirements

6+ years of experience in a similar position

Strong portfolio (eye for design is very important) - examples of working on commercial design (e-commerce or more mass-market design). Clean design and a love of typography

Team management experience

Good knowledge of print production processes

You have a thorough knowledge of design software and editing tools: proficient in InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop and XD.

Confidence delegating and briefing tasks

The ability to keep a cool head and motivate others around them

You have a thorough understanding of visual elements (layout, type, fonts)

You have a collaborative spirit and thrive working on a team

You are a master of time management, multitasking and keen to learn

You’re highly creative and have an aptitude for problem solving

You have excellent communication skills

You have meticulous attention to detail

Benefits

A supportive, diverse and global team with a brilliant culture.

A flexible (remote) working environment

Competitive compensation and benefits.

Great opportunities to make the role your own and get involved with exciting projects.



