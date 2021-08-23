Job Details

Join our Design team where we turn the voice of the users into a product that educators and students love! We are looking for someone who's very strong when it comes to UI and visual design while also being able to own all aspects of the design process for their cross-functional team (squad): from brainstorming and user research, to visual design and supporting engineers during implementation.

TL;DR

Full remote permanent role. £88-101k (Adjusted per location) Between GMT-5 and GMT+3.

Work on the full design process, including user research, UX design with an emphasis on visual design, in a cross-functional team.

Grow as fast as our team does.

Outcomes

We are building a community-first product that brings together students and educators in a digital environment to interact and collaborate.

We are remote-first, asynchronous by default. Our rituals allow us to have a team-based all around the world and deliver simple, polished solutions to complex user problems. As a Senior Product Designer, you will work as part of a cross-functional team, as well as collaborate with the rest of the Design team at Aula, in a way that helps us enhance the way the world learns.

Technically we are a team that runs remote user interviews and user testing sessions and uses Figma to design and prototype solutions.

You will

Own the full design process, including user research, UX design, with an emphasis on visual design.

Apply design thinking methodologies and lead others in the team to use them.

Work directly with Product Managers and Engineers to improve user experience, while constantly improving the ways we engage with cross-functional teams.

Be a part of a high-performing and inclusive team that values autonomy.

Work with your teammates to set high goals — and celebrate success when we hit them.

Contribute to building a collaborative, productive and friendly remote workplace.

About you

The most important thing about you is that you are curious and care deeply about building great products that impact people’s lives.

We’re looking for a Designer who will empathise with our users (educators and students) and deliver polished, efficient, consistent and simple designs that improve the experience of the people using Aula.

Must-haves:

Experience in SaaS product design.

Strong experience in core visual design principles and practices, as well as a solid understanding of user-centred design and user experience design.

You have experience working with design systems and evolving them.

User-centered mindset: you understand what users need and are able to translate technical and functional constraints into human-centred opportunities.

You can design and prototype in Figma, using these prototypes to run user testing sessions as well as to present your work.

Bonus points:

You have designed and shipped products not only for desktop but also for mobile.

You have other design skills in fields such as motion design, video, illustration or branding.

About Aula

Our virtues are what makes Aula as an organisation unique.

Our commitment to diversity and inclusion should not be mistaken with building an organisation where 8 billion people would thrive. We lean into what makes Aula unique: we’re building an inclusive, high performing, organisation where high performing people are silly ambitious about improving education - at scale.

We judge our virtues by what we do, not what we say.

Our virtues are

🚀 Silly Ambitious

🔍 Uncomfortably Focused

🗣 Transparent by Default

A fair chance

Every role in the Aula team is open to applications from all sections of society. We believe in the superpowers and potential of everyone; regardless of race, religion or belief, ethnic origin, different physical ability, family structure, socio-economics, age, nationality or citizenship, marital, domestic or civil partnership status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other difference that makes you, well, you.

More than just encouraging your application, we're committed to conscious inclusion that (we hope) cultivates an ethos of belonging, connection and shared purpose. It’s this philosophy that drives us towards our mission, and we open our doors to those who share these motivations.