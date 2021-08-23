Job Details

👋 Hi! We’re Oscer.

We are building the tools to eliminate missed diagnosis, starting with our education product to train the world’s best clinicians.

In just one year we’ve created the world’s best virtual patients and worked with some of the world’s best institutions. Blackbird Ventures, who invested in us, put us among the most innovative healthcare companies in their portfolio.

We're eliminating missed diagnosis because patients deserve better 🏥!

Our founder, Dr. Thomas Kelly (Tom) had hundreds of experiences as a junior doctor where patients had incorrect, delayed or missed diagnoses causing stress, harm and even death. With his background in mathematics and interest in deep learning the idea for Oscer was born to eliminate missed diagnosis. We have been inspired by fundamentally new paradigms in deep learning like AlphaZero to build a truly superhuman clinical AI that will outperform the existing gold standards and a completely reconfigured workflow for doctors to provide care to patients.

What you see today in education is a stepping stone, a product that has allowed us to start building our medical knowledge graph that maps inquiries (when did your chest pain start?) to the relevant conditions (heart attack) and presentations (chest pain) in adult medicine. This knowledge graph forms the basis of our virtual patient interactions and with every conversation from our students we’re strengthening our understanding of doctor-patient interactions.

Job Description 👩‍💻

We are looking for a Product & Motion Designer to join our growing Design Team. You will make deliberate user-centric design decisions and translate user journeys into smooth and intuitive interactions, aided by engaging animations for our mobile users.

Are you passionate about ‘mobile first’ UI?

Do you love creating subtle interactions and animations that bring users joy?

Can you solve the hardest user problems and make them feel seamless?

Are you forever thinking in pixels because the tiny details matter to you?

What you'll do:

Create engaging, innovative, and effortless digital experiences with sketches, wireframes, UI design and animations.

Build on existing ideas and designs to create an enhanced and engaging user experience.

Produce mobile first concepts, prototypes and flows at various levels of fidelity for new features and products.

Conceptualize and create engaging micro-interactions, animations and GIFs to elevate all user interactions.

Flex your animation skills by creating engaging video assets with an added emphasis on motion design and engagement, to animate our beautiful user interfaces with interactions.

Embody our value to design for joy to ensure Oscer’s products are always lovable!

What we'll look for:

Proven experience as a Product Designer working across complex mobile and app products.

Experience with Adobe Creative Suite and Sketch.

An inspiring portfolio that highlights your UI and motion design skills.

The ability to turn complex concepts into beautiful and well engineered solutions.

High attention to detail and consistency in deliverables.

2-3 years experience in a product design role.

We'd love it if:

You have a passion for animation that goes way beyond your current role

Want to work in a startup environment where your work is directly linked to our success

You have a true passion for our mission to eliminate missed diagnosis in the world

What do we believe in 🙉?

- We create unconventional solutions to difficult problems and we build them fast. We want you to set impossible goals and make them happen, think landing a rocket but the medical version. You'll be surrounded by a world class team of engineers, medicos and designers to do your best work, inspired by our shared beliefs:

- We will stop at nothing to improve patient care across the world

- We designing user experiences filled with joy and ship them fast

- We make decisions in a flat hierarchy that prioritises the truth over position

- We provide the resources for people to succeed and give them the freedom to do it

Why you will flourish with us 🚀?

- We will set you up for success from day one, ensuring that your career will flourish.

- Come in at the beginning of one of the most innovative startups in the world with less than 20 people.

- Experience the immediate impact of your work with our users.

- Learn from some of the best engineers, marketers and creatives, joining a diverse team from Nura, Sportsbet, Pepperstone, Goldman, KPMG, IBM.

- Become an owner, with shares (equity) in the company, if Oscer wins, we all win.

Help us eliminate missed diagnosis 🐲!

We’re going to need the strongest among you