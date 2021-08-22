Job Details

We are seeking a senior-level visual designer to join our creative team. As a senior visual designer, you will be responsible for translating our brand mission into approachable, professional designs that not only convert prospects but educate current and potential clients on the many aspects of hiring. We are an early-stage, high-growth company with a big vision for helping hard-working small businesses. You will report to our Creative Director and work closely with our marketing and growth teams.

Responsibilities

Create and maintain marketing, sales, and advertising assets both printed and digital

Collaborate with team leads and key stakeholders to create collateral that drives marketing and business goals

Work closely with copywriters to translate the vision of key stakeholders into clear, narrative-driven collateral

Present work internally to team members and incorporate applicable feedback into final deliverables

Ensure clear narratives and takeaways throughout all deliverables

Adhere to design standards and brand guidelines throughout all deliverables

Maintain high skill levels in software programs required to perform assigned job functions

Qualifications

Strong knowledge of Adobe CS

Strong knowledge of Figma

Strong communication, collaboration, and time management skills

Detail-oriented, meticulous, and a keen eye for design

You have an expert understanding of visual design principles (proportion, hierarchy, balance, contrast, etc.)

Well-organized and able to handle multiple assignments with varying deadlines

Excellent samples and/or portfolio available for review

Strong storytelling/narrative skills

Our teammates have access to: