Job Details
Senior Visual Designer
We are seeking a senior-level visual designer to join our creative team. As a senior visual designer, you will be responsible for translating our brand mission into approachable, professional designs that not only convert prospects but educate current and potential clients on the many aspects of hiring. We are an early-stage, high-growth company with a big vision for helping hard-working small businesses. You will report to our Creative Director and work closely with our marketing and growth teams.
Responsibilities
- Create and maintain marketing, sales, and advertising assets both printed and digital
- Collaborate with team leads and key stakeholders to create collateral that drives marketing and business goals
- Work closely with copywriters to translate the vision of key stakeholders into clear, narrative-driven collateral
- Present work internally to team members and incorporate applicable feedback into final deliverables
- Ensure clear narratives and takeaways throughout all deliverables
- Adhere to design standards and brand guidelines throughout all deliverables
- Maintain high skill levels in software programs required to perform assigned job functions
Qualifications
- Strong knowledge of Adobe CS
- Strong knowledge of Figma
- Strong communication, collaboration, and time management skills
- Detail-oriented, meticulous, and a keen eye for design
- You have an expert understanding of visual design principles (proportion, hierarchy, balance, contrast, etc.)
- Well-organized and able to handle multiple assignments with varying deadlines
- Excellent samples and/or portfolio available for review
- Strong storytelling/narrative skills
Our teammates have access to:
- 100% company-paid Medical, Dental and Vision Coverage
- UNLIMITED Paid Time Off
- 401K (with company matching!)
- Regular team-building exercises
- In-person company events (post-COVID)
- Monthly and Quarterly incentives