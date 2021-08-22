Job Details

About Seedlogic

A small but mighty digital marketing and tech startup headquartered in Kansas City, MO. Our team works with international brands in retail, leading consumer electronics, alcoholic beverages, high-end medical spas, and more to develop engaging digital advertising campaigns. We offer flexible schedules, remote work, and the opportunity to own your role as a leader on our team, working with all of our brands.

Who We're Seeking

A full-time lead graphic designer interested in growing with us. This role will oversee design for a variety of media, social ad creative, and website landing pages. We are looking for an individual who has experience and interest in all the latest web design best practices. This individual's design style should be adaptable and engaging. In addition, they are expected to provide thought leadership in design/software knowledge as well as driving all creative projects from an execution standpoint.

Responsibilities

Have solid concepting, design and illustration chops

Are able to channel varying brand visions and identities into creative assets

Are deadline and detail-oriented

Can experiment with basic animations to make your designs catch attention

Are comfortable critiquing a website design and can wireframe/prototype your ideas

Can work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment

Have intermediate software skills in Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator (After Effects, HTML & CSS a huge plus)

Can quickly design basic infographics and other graphics for reports

See creative advertising concepts online, wonder 'how did they do that?' and set out to teach yourself something new

Qualifications

2-3 years of relevant job experience

Knowledge of necessary design software

A digital portfolio is required for consideration (custom personal website, Dribbble, Behance or other)

Seedlogic Benefits

Comprehensive health insurance (medical/dental/optical), Unlimited PTO & flexible schedule and Potential additional compensation for relevant professional development.

For more information visit: https://www.seedlogic.com/careers