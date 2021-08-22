UI/UX Designer

Job Details

Who we are:

eMindful’s vision is to make every moment matter. Our mission is to deliver evidence-based mindfulness programs applied to everyday life and chronic conditions, promoting health, happiness and performance. eMindful is a leading provider of purpose-driven mindfulness solutions that improve productivity and lower healthcare costs by helping individuals make every moment matter with greater focus, creativity and purposeful decisions. What sets us apart from our competitors is our purpose-driven mindfulness and proven outcomes.

Our values:

· Passion. We actively and intentionally show up every day form a place of purpose, positivity, openness, and fun. We are driven to make a difference in the world and openly engage in actions that furthers social good.

· Client & participant delight. We build meaningful, collaborative relationships that anticipate needs, deliver value, and product outcomes beyond expectations.

· Innovation. We live and work with a growth mindset. We are intentional about building an exceptional participant experience and use focused curiosity to discover new insights and creative solutions. Through continuous learning, we transform lives – our own and others.

· Connection. We cultivate an environment where every idea is welcomed with an attitude of openness, curiosity and camaraderie. We embrace diversity and practice kindness, compassion, and generosity to strengthen others. Our collaborative approach magnifies our collective efforts.

· Well-Being. We create a culture where everyone can grow, thrive and flourish. We nurture health, balance, happiness, and purpose. And we have fun along the way!

Who you are:

You are an entrepreneurial, inspirational leader who has a passion for what you do and you like for your work to make a difference. You thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced and team-oriented environment. You are a strategic thinker connected to human-centric design and behavioral patterns of online/app engagement, and have a deep sense of empathy. You are a collaborator and data-driven innovative, with a sense of ownership and accountability for engagement and retention of participates in the product experience.

The following describes you:

You use data to measure results and guide optimization.

You think big-picture and focus on what really matters. You remain attentive to long-term goals in a busy day-today environment.

You thrive as a self-starter who senses and responds to opportunities.

You love teamwork. Your colleagues love having you on the team. You work well across functions and groups.

You have experimented with many creative paths before, and understand how to apply directional creativity to explore core concepts and foundational elements of design and function.

You have deep experience to know what works and what doesn't, and that's continually updating based on evolving best practices and innovations

You write and speak clearly, concisely and with a spirit of partnership. You actively inform and inspire your messaging, and provide thorough documentation for objectives, recommendations, decisions, change orders and best practices.

You have had proven success developing and executing effective programs and achieving your targets.

Proactively senses and responds to problems and opportunities; works to reduce cycle time; takes action when needed.

Sees the possibilities; willing to experiment; cultivates new ideas. Comfortable with ambiguity and uncertainty.

The Role: In a Nutshell

Your primary purpose will be to own the design of the user experience and user interface of our participants from first visit at ay entry point, through the deepest level of lasting engagement, with development-realistic designs.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead “the experience” of the product

Create wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows, site maps, personas, prototypes, and mockups/comps to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas.

Strong use of Sketch, Axure, Adobe CS, Adobe XD, InVision, Zeplin or other design / mockup tools.

Manage the digital creation and evolution of guidelines, frameworks, and UI patterns and systems to effectively manage a UX practice.

Create best practices and processes for UI / UX.

Clearly articulate the rationale behind your design thinking, preferably backed by data.

Collaborate with product owners, business stakeholders, and development team to understand their strategic objectives and deliver the best UX.

Conduction user testing and research for continuous UX improvement.

Use data analytics to find issues and evaluate solutions including A/B Testing.

Ensure all designs meet compliance with WCAG/508 standards and best practices.

Cross functional work with marketing, development and C-Suite

What you need: