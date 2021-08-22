Brand & Marketing Designer - New York
About Us
Santa is a new startup building a novel physical/digital retail experience for small cities in the US. Because we’re operating in stealth we are limited in what we can publicly share at this point.
Santa’s founding team includes entrepreneurs and engineers that have built successful consumer brands and multibillion dollar startups. We are just getting started, and it's a great time to join and have a meaningful impact on shaping our operation and culture. We have an open, transparent and collaborative culture where we all work together to do the right thing for our customers.
About the role
Santa is looking for an experienced designer with a true passion for brand, creative, web & aesthetics. As a Brand & Marketing Designer, you will create engaging and smart designs for brand campaigns, marketing materials and website.
*** Please attach a portfolio/link to your work***
You will:
- Collaborate and work closely with the Content, Marketing and Product teams to produce successful campaigns
- Design the Santa website
- Work with the product marketing team on growth efforts, using landing pages, blog posts, newsletters, presentations, social media ads etc
- Create and maintain our brand identity and ensure consistency across all internal and external marketing projects and materials
- Web assets, social media content, sales collateral, presentations, digital ads, swag, etc
- Help build our creative strategy, ideate and participate in marketing and brand decisions
- Build our brand and marketing design internal workflows
Minimum Qualifications:
- 4+ years of experience working in Brand/Marketing design
- Strong and creative portfolio, that demonstrates your experience
- Fast learner and thinker, naturally curious
- Ability to build a complete process from brief, research to the final execution
- Excellent communication skills - you should be able to clearly articulate your design decisions
- Detail-oriented and constantly striving for pixel-perfect designs
- Strong understanding of typography and composition
- First class knowledge in Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.
- An appreciation of startup culture and the challenges of working in a dynamic fast paced environment
- Experience in illustration - advantage