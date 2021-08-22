Brand & Marketing Designer - New York

Job Details

About Us

Santa is a new startup building a novel physical/digital retail experience for small cities in the US. Because we’re operating in stealth we are limited in what we can publicly share at this point.

Santa’s founding team includes entrepreneurs and engineers that have built successful consumer brands and multibillion dollar startups. We are just getting started, and it's a great time to join and have a meaningful impact on shaping our operation and culture. We have an open, transparent and collaborative culture where we all work together to do the right thing for our customers.

About the role

Santa is looking for an experienced designer with a true passion for brand, creative, web & aesthetics. As a Brand & Marketing Designer, you will create engaging and smart designs for brand campaigns, marketing materials and website.

*** Please attach a portfolio/link to your work***

You will:

Collaborate and work closely with the Content, Marketing and Product teams to produce successful campaigns

Design the Santa website

Work with the product marketing team on growth efforts, using landing pages, blog posts, newsletters, presentations, social media ads etc

Create and maintain our brand identity and ensure consistency across all internal and external marketing projects and materials

Web assets, social media content, sales collateral, presentations, digital ads, swag, etc

Help build our creative strategy, ideate and participate in marketing and brand decisions

Build our brand and marketing design internal workflows

Minimum Qualifications:

4+ years of experience working in Brand/Marketing design

Strong and creative portfolio, that demonstrates your experience

Fast learner and thinker, naturally curious

Ability to build a complete process from brief, research to the final execution

Excellent communication skills - you should be able to clearly articulate your design decisions

Detail-oriented and constantly striving for pixel-perfect designs

Strong understanding of typography and composition

First class knowledge in Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.

An appreciation of startup culture and the challenges of working in a dynamic fast paced environment

Experience in illustration - advantage



