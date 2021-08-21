SaaS Rebrand, Marketing Site, & Web App

Job Details

8 years...

This November it'll be 8 years since we last redesigned our website and web app.

And you can surely tell. It's old, outdated, and the overall user experience is cringe-worthy. I cry when I use it and so do our customers.

That's where you come in...

Call Loop a SaaS SMS and calling software for businesses that serves over 35,000 businesses here in the USA. The site has served us well, but it's in need of a new refresh and rebrand.

The Projects

I see it as a few phases...

1. Rebrand Overhaul

The logo and brand hasn't changed since inception in 2011. You'll create multiple variations, concepts, and ideas for the Call Loop rebrand. Anything goes here and we welcome it.

2. Website Redesign

Now with the new brand laid out, we can start to build out a brand new website from the ground up. You'll be responsible for designing a responsive website from the ground up. Homepage, feature pages, pricing page, integration pages, industries, and all of the other pages.

3. Web App Redesign

After the main website is fully designed and complete then we can start on the web app design. New pages, new flows, and everything in between to "modernize" and streamline the platform. Having a keep understanding on UX is imperative. It's not just about slapping on a new skin but a newer structure to simplify the app.

The Position

We're looking to hire a full-time SaaS product design expert designer to solely focus on these 3 main projects from the beginning to the end.

You'll own the entire process and work with our team to create and execute on your ideas and designs.

I'm assuming you already use the right tools (Figma, Balsamiq, or others) and methodologies so I'd don't see a need to post them here.

Who This Is Not For

Please only apply if you have experience designing SaaS focused websites and applications. If you do not have experience and can show previous designs, then please do not apply.

We're running a very tight process to connect with designers who have "been there, done that" and can apply a framework and playbook to designing and iterating quickly.

So there you have it...

We look forward to seeing your application come through.