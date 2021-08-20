Web Designer

Job Details

Ideas. Creativity. Execution. Results.

Is that you?

If so, DBS Interactive wants you as our newest Digital Designer.

We want to see your stunning portfolio and how you breathe life into every design you touch. Please show us your work. Tell us the how. Tell us the why.

Passion for creating visual and interactive experiences that help brands captivate and inspire audiences is vital to succeeding as a DBS team member. For each project, you’ll produce masterful work that influences audience behavior and helps our clients grow.

Typography, layouts, illustration, photography—you can do it all. In the evolving digital landscape, you’ll embrace continuous learning and continuous improvement.

You will see what comes next and what comes after next. You will bring the ambition and curiosity needed to keep pace with the latest design trends driving success in the industry.

This is a salaried position with benefits. Salary is based on demonstrated experience and skill.

A Little About Us

We are an award-winning digital agency located in downtown Louisville, less than a block from Fourth Street Live! We enjoy a fast-paced environment that encourages team cooperation and personal growth. Most of all, we love creating beautiful, user-centric digital experiences that excite our clients and engage their customers.

Responsibilities

Execute top-quality design work in line with agency standards

Establish the look and feel for various digital interfaces, including websites, mobile devices and apps

Manage the quality of design throughout all phases of a project

Design logos, icons and infographics

Participate in design ideation sessions and discussions with clients

Excellent organizational skills and keen attention to detail

Review sites for quality and design consistency

Provide site assets for developers

Help to perform design related marketing and maintenance tasks

Qualifications

Required: Design Portfolio that demonstrates expertise with both B2C and B2C clients

Proficient in design programs such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Invision App, and Sketch

2-5 years of experience

Has a solid foundation in typography, layout and design

Ability to work well with others

Ability to learn and adapt quickly

Benefits

Salary commensurate with experience

Career advancement opportunities

Paid time off

Health, dental, and vision insurance

Short and Long term disability insurance

401k matching

The best coworkers in Louisville (we mean it)

This full-time role is on-site at our office in the heart of downtown Louisville, KY.