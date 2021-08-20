Web Designer
Ideas. Creativity. Execution. Results.
Is that you?
If so, DBS Interactive wants you as our newest Digital Designer.
We want to see your stunning portfolio and how you breathe life into every design you touch. Please show us your work. Tell us the how. Tell us the why.
Passion for creating visual and interactive experiences that help brands captivate and inspire audiences is vital to succeeding as a DBS team member. For each project, you’ll produce masterful work that influences audience behavior and helps our clients grow.
Typography, layouts, illustration, photography—you can do it all. In the evolving digital landscape, you’ll embrace continuous learning and continuous improvement.
You will see what comes next and what comes after next. You will bring the ambition and curiosity needed to keep pace with the latest design trends driving success in the industry.
This is a salaried position with benefits. Salary is based on demonstrated experience and skill.
A Little About Us
We are an award-winning digital agency located in downtown Louisville, less than a block from Fourth Street Live! We enjoy a fast-paced environment that encourages team cooperation and personal growth. Most of all, we love creating beautiful, user-centric digital experiences that excite our clients and engage their customers.
Responsibilities
- Execute top-quality design work in line with agency standards
- Establish the look and feel for various digital interfaces, including websites, mobile devices and apps
- Manage the quality of design throughout all phases of a project
- Design logos, icons and infographics
- Participate in design ideation sessions and discussions with clients
- Excellent organizational skills and keen attention to detail
- Review sites for quality and design consistency
- Provide site assets for developers
- Help to perform design related marketing and maintenance tasks
Qualifications
- Required: Design Portfolio that demonstrates expertise with both B2C and B2C clients
- Proficient in design programs such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Invision App, and Sketch
- 2-5 years of experience
- Has a solid foundation in typography, layout and design
- Ability to work well with others
- Ability to learn and adapt quickly
Benefits
- Salary commensurate with experience
- Career advancement opportunities
- Paid time off
- Health, dental, and vision insurance
- Short and Long term disability insurance
- 401k matching
- The best coworkers in Louisville (we mean it)
This full-time role is on-site at our office in the heart of downtown Louisville, KY.