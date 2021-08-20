Graphic Designer Sr.

Job Details

The Senior Graphic Designer defines Gulfstream's visual style, designing compelling customer-facing experiences for a global audience. Utilizing expert-level knowledge of design programs and thought leadership, the Senior Graphic Designer develops creative solutions for web, print and experiential marketing with a team of other designers and writers. Current experience designing for web is required. This position is based in Savannah, GA and is located in the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays with remote work (work from home) on Thursdays and Fridays.





Bachelor's Degree in graphic design or related discipline required. Five (5) years experience in agency/in-house marketing department.

The Senior Graphic Designer defines Gulfstream's visual style, designing compelling customer-facing experiences for a global audience. Utilizing expert-level knowledge of design programs and thought leadership, develop creative solutions for company website, print advertising, collateral, direct mail, event support, presentations, etc. Creative solutions support the sales of current and future product lines, product support and other corporate marketing projects as needed.





Essential Functions: 1. Designs for web, including user experience design (UX) and user interface design (UI) 2. Designs for print, including collateral, advertising, packaging, direct mail and magazine layout 3. Designs for physical space, including trade show and event support 4. Applies consistent branding to all design solutions 5. Concepts solutions in partnership with writers, photographers, other designers, project managers and brand marketers 6. Independently oversees projects from concept to completion. 7. Provides art direction to photographers. 8. Meets with internal clients, plans, conceptualizes, designs and recommends options, obtains necessary approvals, oversees production of requested materials and performs post-delivery follow-up. 9. Manages company assets. 10. Collaborates with management to develop, implement and administer marketing programs. 11. Has a mastery of type, color, illustration, textural elements and layout and uses each as appropriate to achieve concept-driven design solutions. 12. Develops graphic and printing standards, implements corporate identity guides and accurately utilizes digital assets. 13. Provides technical support/support digital image formatting and archiving. 14. Facilitates collaboration within teams. 15. Participates in hiring process for new team members.





Additional Functions: 1. Assists with any production work as needed. 2. Provides recommendations for capital expenditure assets with regard to graphics, equipment, hardware and software. Perform other duties as assigned.





Other Requirements: 1. Has experience creating, or working with, brand guidelines.

2. Is a creative, strategic thinker who comes up with concepts and delivers design solutions.

3. Attends meetings and leads projects from concept through completion.

4. Is comfortable with feedback and adapts quickly to changing information.

5. Technical expertise in PhotoShop, Illustrator, InDesign.

6. Has experience with Sketch, Figma and After Effects.

7. Has basic understanding of HTML, CSS and modern web technologies.

8. Can quickly learn new programs and processes.

9. Experience working in a deadline-driven atmosphere.

10. Is passionate about design thinking.