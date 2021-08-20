Senior Graphic Designer - (163186)

Job Details

About Us

At HDR, we specialize in engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services. While we are most well-known for adding beauty and structure to communities through high-performance buildings and smart infrastructure, we provide much more than that. We create an unshakable foundation for progress because our multidisciplinary teams also include scientists, economists, builders, analysts and artists. That's why we believe diversity is our greatest strength. HDR is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and an affirmative action employer.

We believe that the way we work can add meaning and value to the world. That ideas inspire positive change. That coloring outside the lines can illuminate fresh perspectives. And that small details yield important realizations. Above all, we believe that collaboration is the best way forward.

Your Role

We’re seeking a passionate and creative Senior Graphic Designer to work with our Strategic Communications team. This position will work to deliver solutions across web, mobile, and print design platforms in order to engage and empower our clients and the communities they serve. Working with multiple clients across numerous industries, opportunities include crafting and delivering advertising campaigns, designing websites and print materials, and creating robust brand packages that inspire and engage.

We’re looking for someone who…

Is highly creative and understands the importance and value of a strong brand story.

Is comfortable working in multi-disciplinary teams and collaborating effectively with colleagues in every step of a project, from concept creation to final delivery.

Has a ‘strategy first, design second’ approach to their work.

Understands that engaging outreach requires a digital-first perspective.

Has a knack for articulating complex ideas through simple, beautiful, clear, and engaging visuals.

Is confident in their ability to clearly articulate concepts and design decisions and is comfortable presenting their work and ideas to clients.

Has an internal love of innovation and is willing to learn and try new things in order to find the best solution to any design challenge.

Is a natural leader and thrives on bringing out the best creative solutions within a team environment.

Has a desire to share their knowledge and help develop younger designers in order to build a strong creative team.

Possesses an obsessive attention to detail.

Thrives on juggling multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.

Required Qualifications

An awesome portfolio website showing significant digital media experience

5 or more years of industry experience (experience in Advertising or Brand Development is a plus)

Excellent knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud programs

Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design, Fine Art Design, Communications Design or related discipline OR an AA degree with portfolio highlighting industry experience and success

Why HDR

At HDR, we know work isn't only about who you work for; it's also about what you do and how you do it. Led by the strength of our values and a culture shaped by employee ownership, we network with each other, build on each other's contributions, and collaborate together to make great things possible. When you join HDR, we give you license to do the same. We help you take charge of your career, giving you multiple growth opportunities along the way.

At HDR, we are committed to the principles of employment equity.

We are an Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Employer.

We consider all qualified applicants, regardless of arrest and conviction records.