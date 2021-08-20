Job Details

Being a Head of Brand Design with us:

We are seeking a bright, high energy individual with a passion to learn and contribute. Someone who wants to thrive in a challenging, buzzing, and dynamic environment. We are looking for an experienced professional keen to take the next career step into a very senior role.

As our Head of Brand Design, you will be responsible for strategically important projects and driving the brand vision and execution. You will help us frame our BRYTER brand stories and will work in partnership with marketing to ensure the brand is communicated thoughtfully and impactfully across mediums. You will coordinate resources and be a key point of contact for stakeholders, external agencies, and contractors. You will own your projects and meet with internal departments to discuss and establish project objectives and lead design from the initial planning stages through completion with little oversight.

Responsibilities:

Own and shape the brand’s creative process and visual communication with creative ideas, design, and direction.

Manage all aspects of multi-channel communication design including social media, digital and physical ads and other artifacts important to our marketing efforts.

Manage photo and video shoots for various ads and campaigns.

Design a distinct visual language for our marketing artifacts and create a unique look and feel for all visual design including photo and video editing.

Collaborate across the organization and manage expectations and deadlines.

Lead, grow and inspire a high-performing brand design team that scales to match BRYTER’s rapid growth.

Maintain world class quality standards for all marketing materials.

Manage and execute successful projects with minimal guidance in a fast-paced entrepreneurial environment while maintaining strong attention to detail and customer empathy.

Qualifications we are looking for:

Several years of experience in brand design or similar roles.

An expressive portfolio of work that clearly articulates your taste and thought process, not just final design work.

Highly trained in typography, graphic design, photography and videography, brand design and design and even have a penchant for great copywriting.

Strong sensibilities in typography, graphic design, and content design.

You “have done it before” – you have grown a brand and visual language.

Extensive experience in growing a brand and visual language within a relevant market.

Ability to empathize with our customers and their business cases within regulatory-heavy industries like Law, Tax, Banking, Financial Services, Insurance.

Demonstrated ability to prioritize ruthlessly and commit to and achieve goals.

Outstanding communication skills, both written and verbal.

Demonstrated ability to quickly identify areas for improvement and implement necessary changes within a fast-paced environment.

What we offer:

The opportunity to shape the global brand design of a hypergrowth SaaS player.

Dynamic and entrepreneurial environment that encourages and fosters career development and fast learning.

Full remote working environment.

Flat hierarchies and hands-on mentality.

Opportunities to build and develop your personal network.

Opportunity to influence and drive our marketing strategy and participate in scaling a great product to global reach with extremely fast growth.

A competitive salary reflecting intense and demanding engagement. Participation in the Company ESOP.

Who are we?

We supercharge enterprise services by enabling business experts to build and distribute powerful applications. Our truly no-code platform gives enterprise teams the tools to build self-service applications to provide faster, more accurate services to their colleagues, without programming. Our product is especially geared to professionals in law, compliance, accounting and finance, who use our software to automate complex, recurring decisions and scenarios. Global brands from McDonalds and ING, through to professional service firms like Deloitte, PwC and KPMG, use BRYTER to deliver services digitally.

What is it like to work at BRYTER?

We are a remote-first Software-as-a-Service company, with people across the world. We believe that teams are more important than businesses and we are convinced that the right team can have the greatest impact. Our management team has successfully built, scaled and sold companies before and wants to create an environment where everyone can grow to their full potential and flourish.

We want our team members to take responsibility, to understand the mission and, ultimately, to be happy. That is why our organization is optimized to foster employee happiness, allowing everyone to have as much ownership, autonomy and mastery as possible. If you want to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth on what this means, how working at BRYTER is like, our CPO and Co-Founder Michael Hübl has recorded a webinar, where he shares a bit about our remote-first working culture.

Our employees can choose to work from home or anywhere they prefer. We encourage everyone to take part in conferences, to share their suggestions across the business and to learn. Whilst we are remote-first, we have office hubs in London, New York, Berlin, Frankfurt and Dublin.

Being remote-first means we work extra hard to foster relationships, including daily coffees (only rule is don’t talk about work!) and an in-person get-together every quarter where we spend the time strategizing, planning as well as just talking, having fun and getting to know each other better. To date we have always done this in Frankfurt, Germany, where we have one of our offices. That’s why we sometimes call the time that we get together, on-sites. However, during the COVID-pandemic, these get-togethers have become virtual as well.