Designer (bring AI to life)

Macro-Eyes is recruiting a Designer to bring artificial intelligence to life through visual communication. This role will be a blend of visual storytelling for communications and marketing, data visualization, and technology interface design. You will create a galaxy of interwoven representations of artificial intelligence (AI), data, and the connection between the digital and physical worlds. You will tell stories of global impact with representations that will engage national leaders and frontline health workers around the world with the most advanced technology on the planet. Your success will result in scaling life changing solutions for the world’s most vulnerable populations. Your designs will save lives.

Macro-Eyes works with foundations, corporations, governments in the developed and developing world and NGOs: different audiences that require different messages. Success in this role will be measured by your ability to translate complex technology into clear messaging for appropriate audiences. The consistent hurdle in deploying AI is building trust – trust is born through transparency and understanding.

If this multi-dimensional opportunity is exciting, please apply here.

Macro-Eyes is an AI company. Our technology makes crucial systems predictive. We believe predictive systems are resilient and can save lives and extend the impact of scarce resources. We focus primarily on supply chain - reframing supply chain as the engine to shift how whole systems prepare for risk and opportunity. We have a mandate to deliver social impact, a global presence and an international machine learning team led by MIT faculty. The Macro-Eyes team has built and shipped cutting-edge machine learning systems that run at large US health systems and on-device in the most challenging environments in the world. Macro-Eyes is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation, and USAID and has partnered with Stanford, UNICEF, the Government of Tanzania, the Government of Mozambique, the Government of Sierra Leone, and Direct Relief. Accenture spotlighted Macro-Eyes product Sibyl as critical digital health technology of the future. Radical innovation is at our core.

The Designer will report to the Chief Business Officer and work daily with the Chief Design Officer. The Designer will collaborate with our Communications and Program Management teams to simplify our story, making our value proposition resonate with people who have little to no exposure to AI.

RESPONSABILITIES

1. Develop a visual communication strategy: Build a consistent strategy for utilizing design and visualizations across the organization. You will work with leadership and the Director of Communication to design how we visually engage the world. You will bring sight to sound – elaborating, clarifying, simplifying and bringing to life the messages embodied in our communication strategy.

2. Program visualization: Programs have stakeholders with varying levels of education, interest, and expertise. The approach and impact of our programs must be understood equally across these many audiences. You will work closely with Macro-Eyes Program Managers to build and distribute project specific communications.

3. Product visualization: STRIATA is supply chain mission control. STRIATA is a platform that predicts what stock will come off the shelf, who will show up to be a consumer, the capabilities and contents of each site. STRIATA learns from satellite imagery, the public internet, sensors, and consumption data.

4. Media: Macro-Eyes leads the field in bringing AI to global health; we make AI work in some of the most challenging environments in the world, addressing problems that the global community has considered unsolvable. Our work is unprecedented. The technology we build can save lives and preserve resources. Our message must be heard. You will develop visual content for media engagement and draft content for publication and for appropriate social media platforms. If Macro-Eyes were a media company, why would people seek out our content? The look and feel of our content?

5. Build your team: Catalyze efforts to grow the design team. Identify internal needs for team growth, participate in the design and hire of design team members and consultants.

6. See and experience where our work is deployed: This position requires the ability to travel internationally up to 25% of the time, with continuous periods of up to two weeks possible. That said, who knows when exactly global travel will again be possible.

WHAT WE’LL ASK OF YOU:

Create visualizations of often complex information, concepts, ideas, and themes. This means illustrations, info graphics, 3D visualizations, animations and documents.

Take a design task and run with it. There’s not a lot of hierarchy, and everybody organically occupies the space they’re given to get something done.

Speak up. We all learn every day. We constantly figure out things we’ve never done before. Ask for help, say when you need something.

Be forthcoming and accountable. About time, scope, questions, needs, options, deliverables.

Be nice to work with. Nothing extraordinary was ever achieved alone.

WE’RE EXCITED IF YOU ALSO HAVE THESE CAPABILITIES:

Coding skills

Interest in programming, including data-driven design

Beginnings of 3D-modeling and animation

Basic animation skills

WHAT YOU NEED TO BRING:

Energy

Care to do something right for the sake of doing it right

Recognizable talent, the capacity to become great

Boundless curiosity, and be open-minded

Willingness to learn and grow

Craft. Chops. Software, hardware, tools. Table stakes

Drawing skills

Serious typography skills

Understanding of communication principles, down to the subtleties of perception, impression and cognition

Communication skills. Ability to explain your ideas, thinking, point of view, your work

Respect for audiences and users and readers. Willingness to step into someone else’s shoes

WHY YOU WANT TO WORK WITH US:

We develop ground-breaking AI-based technology and products that help people who do the most meaningful work around the world (much of it in healthcare).

We are growing globally and engaged in many of the most important issues of our time. Being part of Macro-Eyes is rich in opportunity.

You can work from almost anywhere, although less than 6 hours from EST tends to be optimal.

You get the chance to shape the world for the better.

You get to work with an amazing group of people.

To apply, please apply here.

The Macro-Eyes team is spread across Zambia, Kenya, Germany, Switzerland, South Africa and works from all corners and peninsulas of the United States. We believe in recruiting the best talent in the world, regardless of location -particularly now! This role will be remote with the freedom to choose how and when to work. Our remote team was executing at the highest level before COVID-19 and we expect to continue to be a fully remote, high-performing team. You will have access to your choice of hardware and a travel budget to interact with the distributed team in person. Macro-Eyes has a rigorously horizontal culture that values diversity of every kind.

Competitive compensation and generous benefits.

Macro-Eyes is dedicated to building an inclusive workforce where diversity is valued. Macro-Eyes is an equal opportunity employer. Every qualified applicant will be considered for employment. Macro-Eyes does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or orientation, genetic information, age, national origin, marital status, disability status, political ideology, military or protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, or local law.